A year ago, a lady based in the United States made the bold decision to fly back to Nigeria for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program

In an emotional video, she officially marked one year since taking that decision and mentioned something many struggled to believe

The NYSC is a Nigerian government program for graduates to participate in a one-year compulsory service to foster national unity, patriotism and development

A lady, known on TikTok as @ayo.irawo, has marked one year since she relocated to Nigeria from America to participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

In what blew many netizens away, the lady chose to return to Nigeria to participate in the mandatory one-year program.

Lady releases emotional after NYSC

The NYSC member shared a video on TikTok showing an emotional moment when she was being comforted by a man believed to be her father.

She could be seen in the NYSC khaki while being comforted.

"It's officially been one year since I moved from America to Nigeria for NYSC," she said in the video.

She further disclosed that participating in the NYSC was her childhood dream. She wrote:

"Can you believe this was my childhood dream?"

She promised to shed more light on her NYSC experience and decision later. Her video sparked reactions online.

Watch her video below:

NYSC: Lady's decision triggers mixed reactions

