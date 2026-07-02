The University of Nairobi, a top institution in Kenya, has revealed the amount lecturers are paid as members of its academic staff

The details of the pay, which have been attached to this article, also show the salaries of assistant lecturers

The popular institution also maintained that professors must have a PhD and about 10 years of experience

As stories regarding the salaries of military personnel around the world continue to attract public attention, Legit.ng has also, in recent days, published reports on the salaries of lecturers, professors, and assistant lecturers in some Nigerian universities.

While many Nigerians may be interested in how much lecturers at local institutions earn, Legit.ng has also looked at the salaries of lecturers at universities outside the country.

How much University of Nairobi lecturers, professors earn every month. Photo Source: University of Nairobi

Source: Twitter

University of Nairobi publishes lecturers' salaries

In this article, Legit.ng focuses on the salaries of lecturers, senior lecturers, and professors at the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

According to information available on the university's website, lecturers and professors enjoy several benefits in addition to their salaries. These benefits can also be regarded as allowances.

The monthly salaries of lecturers at the University of Nairobi have also been converted to Nigerian naira for easier understanding.

Salary of lecturer: University of Nairobi, Kenya

The University of Nairobi explained on its website the requirements an individual must meet to be employed as a lecturer at the institution.

Upon employment, a lecturer at the University of Nairobi earns between KSh 99,409.00 (N1,054,321) and KSh 140,683.00 (N1,492,068) per month.

However, based on the information available on the university's website, it is unclear whether these salary figures include the listed allowances.

University of Nairobi reveals pay for assistant lecturers, senior lecturers and professors. Photo Source: University of Nairobi

Source: Twitter

Salary of senior lecturer: University of Nairobi, Kenya

To become a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi, an individual must possess a PhD, have at least five years of teaching experience, and meet several other requirements listed on the university's website.

A senior lecturer at the university earns between:

KSh 112,038.00 (N1,188,155) and KSh 159,720.00 (N1,694,160) per month.

Salary of professor: University of Nairobi, Kenya

To qualify for the position of professor at the University of Nairobi, an individual must possess a PhD, have more than 10 years of experience, and satisfy other qualifications specified on the university's website.

A professor at the University of Nairobi earns between KSh 170,681.00 (N1,810,263) and KSh 248,898.00 (N2,639,843) per month.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian university professors asked for a minimum monthly salary of N2.5 million, saying their current pay is too low because of the high cost of living.

The lecturers, speaking through ASUU leaders and senior academics, said better salaries would help stop the growing brain drain and improve the country's university system.

University of Ibadan publishes salaries of lecturers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) published the salaries of its lecturers and other academic staff.

The report, shared on the university's website, showed how much assistant lecturers, lecturers, senior lecturers, readers, professors, and librarians earn under the school's salary structure.

Source: Legit.ng