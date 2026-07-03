An Oyibo woman has drawn massive reactions after a video of her surfaced on the internet.

The video shows the moment she signed a document during her wedding ceremony with her friends in attendance

She explained that she got married to herself and also spoke about how the event made her feel

An Oyibo woman made many people ask sensitive questions on social media after she married herself and shared her wedding venue online.

The video she posted showed the moment she signed a document officiating her marriage in the presence of a small group of friends.

Woman marries herself in front of friends, wedding video goes viral. Photo Source: TikTok/truly_show

Source: TikTok

Oyibo woman weds herself, video trends

Speaking about the day, the oyibo woman explained in the TikTok video that marrying herself made her feel a special kind of happiness, as it was the first time she felt she did not rely on anyone else for happiness.

Speaking about her special day, she said:

"I married myself. My wedding was very, very special. It was a very intim.ate wedding. I didn't invite many people. It was my closest friends. It was so magical, it was special."

Oyibo woman gets married to herself in the presence of friends, shares how she felt. Photo Source: TikTok/truly_show

Source: TikTok

She continued in a video shared by @truly_show:

"It's the first time in my life where I didn't rely on somebody else to give me happiness or self-worth or reassurance or validation."

Reactions as oyibo woman marries herself

Lil Spooky asked:

"Na what stage of grief is this?"

Sara said:

"Soooo... if you do eventually find someone you want to marry, would you have to divorce yourself first?"

JohnSibula wrote:

"Bruh! tiktok is this what you meant when you gave me the option to choose comedy?"

Kaidy noted:

"Me bc I don’t need anybody breaking my heart or falling out of love with me, I love myself forever and always."

𝓣𝓪𝓷𝓷𝔂:-) stressed:

"so like you sat down and discussed with yourself that you want to get married to yourself and confidently bought yourself a wedding dress and flowers."

Moon shared:

"Ngl I’m one failed talking stage away from this."

Ɓãḍđĕšṭ said:

"What is the world turning into, God forgive us we don't know what we are doing."

elleee1111 stressed:

"This is the way my life is going."

Sny shared:

"Can someone break my heart real good I need to loose weight."

MR.M.A.R.C Explained:

"So what happens during the honeymoon."

Wanjiru Njeri noted:

"I'd be cheating on myself every other day."

At school, we wrote:

"I can't marry myself am not my type."

Queen SEMA added:

"This is one thing I see myself doing. I have tried it n it felt good even tho i didnt put it out. I might try it in a different style one day."

🩵Fateemah said:

"I never knew that this could be an option."

Watch the video of a woman getting married to herself below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady married a man she met on Facebook after replying to his message.

The newlywed shared screenshots of their first chat on the platform and said responding to his message was one of the best decisions she had ever made.

Woman marries AI character after accepting proposal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a woman from Japan went viral after saying she married an AI character called Klaus.

She said she fell in love with the AI after her relationship ended and accepted its marriage proposal. Her story got many people talking on social media.

Source: Legit.ng