An appellate court dismissed hijab use by female students at the University of Ibadan International School, Oyo state

The appeal court ruled that the University of Ibadan International School is a private institution, distinguishing from public school standards

Public reactions were diverse, as Nigerians voiced opinions on the appeal court's decision on the UI secondary school

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The court of appeal in Ibadan, Oyo capital, on Friday, July 3, 2026, dismissed the judgment granting use of hijab by female Muslim students at the University of Ibadan (UI) International School (ISI), Oyo state.

Legit.ng recalls that the controversy started in November 2018 after some female pupils wore hijab, a head scarf usually worn by female Muslims, to the premises of ISI.

Court hands Muslim students a disappointing message concerning the right to wear the hijab in UI school. Photo credit: UniIbadan

Source: Facebook

Disgruntled Muslim parents took legal action, resulting in the Oyo State High Court ruling that the restriction on the use of hijab violated the rights of the pupils.

UI hijab judgment set aside

Now, in a split decision of two against one delivered on Friday, July 3, K.I. Amadi and Biobele Georgewill held that the UI International School is a private school and not a public institution.

According to NAN, Georgewill, who read the lead judgment, ruled that female Muslim students of ISI had waived their rights to wear hijab on their school uniforms, having signed an undertaking to abide by the rules and regulations.

The judge held that the Supreme Court judgment, which granted the use of hijab, was in respect of public schools.

Georgewill stated that the right to religion is a personal right that can be waived.

The judge said, according to The Cable:

“In public schools, you can wear hijab on school uniforms based on the judgment of the Supreme Court."

“But the Supreme Court is yet to make any decision on the use of hijab in private schools."

Georgewill added:

“The judgment of the lower court allowing female Muslim students to wear hijab on their school uniforms in ISI, a private school, is set aside.”

Nigerians on X react to the appeal court's UI International School hijab ruling. Photo credit: s

Source: Depositphotos

Nigerians react to appeal court's verdict

Meanwhile, following the appeal court's ruling, several Nigerians have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@Aaabdulghanii wrote on X:

"I wonder why some of you seem to hate Islam so much. Both Muslims and Christians are indigenes of Oyo State, so why should anyone dictate what a Muslim woman is allowed to wear? How is the hijab even an issue?"

@PrinceOksMusic commented via X:

"Let he who wants to go to school, go to school... Religion and Academics have nothing in common.. Nigeria just like issues wey dey massage poverty."

Tosin Bamidele said on X:

"Commendable. Religion and education should never be mixed."

@AdedayoAdeyemi1 posted on X:

"This judge is a comedian. A similar issue that has been adjudicated by the Supreme Court. Is he that naive or overzealous? His judgement will soon be turned onto his face."

Read more on hijab controversy in Nigeria

JAMB 2026: Hijab row erupts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a hijab-wearing Muslim JAMB candidate was reportedly denied entry to sit the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) because of her religious attire.

The incident allegedly occurred at the Esther Oshikoya CBT Centre in Ibadan during the UTME 2026.

The claim was shared by X user @AlfaShehu01, who alleged that the candidate's constitutionally guaranteed rights were violated after she was reportedly told to remove her hijab or forfeit the examination.

Source: Legit.ng