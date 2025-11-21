Don Jazzy has reacted to the abduction of school children in Papiri, Niger State, days after similar attacks in Kebbi and Kwara

The ace music producer questioned the government and recalled the action that was taken during the EndSARS protest in 2020

His reaction to the abduction has further ignited responses on social media amid outrage over the series of attacks

Mavin label owner and music record producer Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has also lent his voice following the alleged abduction of school children in Niger State.

Legit.ng reported that panic gripped the Papiri community in Niger State after terrorists invaded a Catholic secondary school in the early hours of Friday, November 21, abducting several students in yet another attack on educational institutions in northern Nigeria.

This comes after the attacks in Kebbi and Kwara, which have continued to make waves on social media.

Reacting to the abduction in Niger, Don Jazzy queried why the perpetrators of the evil acts could not be stopped.

He went on to recall how it was easy to get the police and soldiers to stop protesters during the EndSARS protest in 2020.

Don Jazzy said:

"Absolutely nothing else should matter to the govt than stopping these terrorists. During Endsars, it was easy to get both the police and soldiers to stop us from peacefully protesting. WHY CANT THESE EVIL PEOPLE BE STOPPED?"

Don Jazzy's tweet as he reacts to school children abduction in Niger is below:

Reactions trail Don Jazzy's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from netizens as they shared diverse opinions. Read them below:

Energycrypt said:

"The Nigerian Police, Army forces, and DSS only flex their muscles when it's ordinary citizens. They no born them well in front of bandits."

OluOlabode_ commented:

"It’s crazy how the government suddenly becomes efficient when it’s time to stop citizens from protesting, but becomes “powerless” when actual terrorists are involved. The priorities are completely upside down."

Moyosoreo_luwa commented:

"If e reach civilian turn, they will deploy soldiers, DSS and police but to rescue people, they’re nowhere to be found."

Kingsurchman101 said:

"They can't be stopped because they are not peaceful protesters."

sholary reacted:

"We cannot continue pretending that this chaos is normal. Every abduction is a brutal reminder of a system failing its most vulnerable. Government and security agencies must rise above press releases and photo ops and confront these attackers with decisive force and uncompromising."

excel_sammy commented:

"Their muscles only rises against armless citizens. That’s the only way they know how to show they’re working."

