A man has publicly disclosed that he received a call from fiery preacher Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo

According to the man, he never expected Dachomo to call him directly, as he had been the one calling him to inquire about his well-being

He shared the heartbreaking update that Dachomo informed him on the phone about all his social media handles

A Facebook user known as Isaac Show has informed social media users that he recently got a phone call from Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, the outspoken Plateau-based preacher who insists that there is a Christian genocide in the northern part of Nigeria.

Isaac said he was taken aback by Dachomo's call, as he usually did the calling himself to check on the cleric.

Reverend Dachomo's social media handles deleted

According to Isaac, Dachomo informed him over the phone that his social media handles, including his Facebook account, have been taken down.

Isaac said Dachomo explained that he was told that his accounts were deleted because his content jeopardise Nigeria's national security.

Isaac lamented that Dachomo, who has been speaking up for the affected Christians in the north, had his accounts deleted while Sheikh Gumi's account is untouched.

He described Gumi as an advocate and apologist for Islamic terrorists. Isaac's Facebook post read:

"I just got a call from Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo and I was surprised to see him calling me directly because I've always been the one calling to check up on him. When I picked the call, he said all his social media handles including Facebook have been deleted. He explained to me that he was told that his contents jeopardise national security of Nigerian government (A government that sympathise with terrorists). And immediately after this notification, his accounts were deleted.

"So we're not going to get updates directly from his social media handles.

"Meanwhile, a terrorists sympathisers - Sheikh Gumi is walking freely. His Facebook account hasn't been deleted. He's walking around embracing terrorists and advocating for Islamic terrorists. And you still want to tell me, there is no Christians Genocide going in Nigeria. The mere fact that all these terrorists are Islam by religion and sometimes read or quote their Quran and chant Islamic song when they want to wreak havoc on their victims is enough to proof to everyone that these are jihadists.....

"I've nothing more to say. My own Facebook account has been shadowbaned. My page visibility has been restricted. Meaning many people won't see what I post. And should in case you see this post, pls share and always visit my page to get more updates because they may not allow it to appear on your timelines as usual.

"This is the price we have to pay for following Jesus Christ and speaking the truth and I'll never give up.

"God bless you all."

Man's update about Rev. Dachomo sparks concern

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Morawo Oladeni Ojewola said:

"The battle is not yours but the Lord's. He will arise and scatter his enemies. He is with his pepple like a mighty warrior."

Gideon Onyekwele said:

"My beloved Isaac God bless you too. We are in this struggle together.

"It is painful that Nigeria is now almost a jungle not even a zoo because in the zoo there is some level of order."

Happy Joy said:

"I'm not surprised at all these bcs during my quiet time, the bible explained a lot to me about this time, if really you're a Christian please do not be afraid of death, only pray for God to give you the grace to forbid sin in order to make heaven after death. Let's study our Bible very well and you will understand why it's as if God kept quiet. I wish us heaven at last Amen."

Dyubok Tah said:

"The Words of God say it.

"If anyone wants to be a follower of mine, let him renounce himself and take up his cross and follow me. For anyone who wants to save his life will lose it; but anyone who loses his life for my sake will find it. What, then, will a man gain if he wins the whole world and ruins his life? Or what has a man to offer in exchange for his life? God will see u true, strengthen u with good health, protect u from the evil one in Jesus name Amen."

Evang Samuel AK said:

"No matter what the devil do the light of God in Christ Jesus must shine, we will help him spread it through other persons account that shouldn't be a problem."

Dachomo insists there is Christian genocide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo had insisted that there is Christian genocide in the northern part of Nigeria.

Dachomo said the killings in the northern parts of Nigeria were far beyond what authorities were willing to admit.

The pastor with the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) stated this while addressing alleged Christian genocide on the Piers Morgan Uncensored programme, @PiersUncensored.

