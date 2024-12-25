A young lady who did her 21 days National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation in the Lagos State camp said she made N650k

She broke down how she made the money from her way to camp and made the more significant part of it in camp

The businesswoman shared what she sold to her colleagues in the NYSC camp and how she won a grant

A Lagos corps member, Sophia, has opened up about how she made N650k while in the state's orientation camp.

In a video posted on TikTok, Sophia said she made banana bread cakes before heading to the orientation camp.

The female corps member said she made N650k in NYSC camp. Photo Credit: @the_lovewoman01

How corper made N650k in NYSC camp

On the way, Sophia said she sold some of the cakes and was also patronised by other corps members in camp.

According to Sophia, she made about 52 cakes and sold each for N2,000 to people in her camp hostel.

Sophia said she made N111k from the sale of the cakes alone. Next, she participated in an entrepreneurship grant contest organised by a bank in camp and came top.

For having the winning pitch, the cake vendor won the star prize of N500k. Other cash Sophia received in camp to bring the total to over N650k include N33k allowance and a bicycle allowance of N6,400. Sophia's statement in part went thus:

"...I'm a businesswoman and before I went I made some cakes to sell. Banana bread cakes to sell.

"So, I sold some on the way.

"I sold some when I got to the hostel in camp to my friends.

"So I made about 52 cakes and sold each for 2,000 naira. So, you can do the math.

"Next thing I did, I applied for grant in camp..."

Female corper's story elicits comments

bodyessentialsbytairah said:

"I’m so proud of you to think the algorithm pushed your video to my fyp when you were going to camp. Welldone."

saheedah🥰 said:

"This is so inspiring, I’ve never seen this part of camp before. You truly went prepared and I’m glad you won. Congratulations."

Queen 👑 said:

"Funny how the algorithm works. We were in the same platoon but didn’t even get to talk lol. I’m proud of you!!"

CattyFragrance__Island said:

"My roommate😍all those sleepless nights were worth it. I’m so proud of you."

Presh O| Your Career Advisor said:

"You came prepared! This is a true testament that opportunity meets only those that are prepared 👌 See you at the top."

Doja.notdojacat.ffs said:

"With the way that chocolate cake is looking, if I dey that camp you for really finish my money 😂❤️Goshhhh."

Mimi&mom👩‍🍼 said:

"Access Bank does something like this too. If you are in any camp next year try to apply . I can help with the process and business plan."

Corper trends over cash carried to camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a male corps member had gone viral over the bundles of cash he took to camp.

In a trending video, the young corps member showcased the bundles of naira notes, which he called "NYSC starter kit."

The corps member displayed bundles of cash neatly arranged in a box alongside his other belongings.

