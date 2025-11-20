A lady has begged the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, for help as she burst into tears on social media after a terrorist attack

She shared unexpected news of what had just happened to her and mentioned the person it affected in her video

Many individuals who came across her post took to social media to console her because of what happened

A Nigerian lady weeps online as she recounts the same ordeal her family faced due to terrorists who attacked a church in Eruku, Kwara State.

She mentioned in the post what has become of her family as she seeks help to get justice and resolve the situation.

Nigerian lady pleads for urgent help

She also highlighted some locations in Ilorin, Kwara State, which the terrorists might target if care is not taken to stop them from advancing.

According to a post made available on her page @theadeliciouss101 via the popular social media platform TikTok, she shared that her sister, along with her three children, has been kidnapped.

In the video she shared, she begged for help to get her sister back and called on a notable individual to intervene.

She also mentioned in the TikTok video that Eruku needs urgent help because the terrorists might soon advance to another location but continue their attacks, which could eventually reach Omu Aran.

Her statement:

"Please help us, President, we're begging you. They took away my sister with her three children. Please, I can't bear this. I want people to support Eruku please, this thing is getting out of hand."

She continued:

"They might soon leave Eruku, go to Obole; when they leave Obole, they'll go to Osi, from Osi to Odo Owa. When won't they get to Omu Aran? We have people, I have a lot of families out there, I have people there, I have family. Please, please, we need help. They took away my sister with her three children."

As she made the post, concerned individuals stormed the comment page to react to what she said in the video.

Reactions as lady laments attack

EASYGOLD Nov 23 noted:

"Am also from Eruku,so sorry i know foluke Daramola omg."

rosemarygbeleyi wrote:

"Which Foluke Daramola are you referring to? It is our popular actress."

Hijabi_girl noted:

"I’m even tired sef, all these bad news everyday."

Ha lee mah stressed:

"I pray God should rise up for our country rescue since are leaders are dead."

Makeupartist in lekki/ajah shared:

"Omo I don tire for all this bad news o."

Awogbemi Olawumi Jim said:

"So sorry am also from Eruku may God heal our land and bring them back safely."

Best Cakes & Chops In Ibadan stated:

"Omo! This is too much o, God should quickly intervene o."

Mrs B|Content creator|UGC noted:

"God Abeg, you fought for the Israelite in the wilderness please fight for us lord."

Mercy Abraham415 shared:

"Not until it get to your turn before you voice out. no where is safe again."

Ogungbemi dupe said:

"We all are Yoruba if you are from osun Kwara state and all you will all know how serious it is for us to make this go viral bcus we all are close to each other abeg. I also have people in omu aran pls repost as much as possible please repost will go a long way."

