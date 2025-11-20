A member of the popular Dunamis church opened up about how her family members were abducted in the Kwara church attack

Armed assailants had stormed a church in Kwara State during a service, causing tension and chaos among congregants

In a viral video, the woman shared how her elder sister and nephew were kidnapped during the attack

A member of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre shared how her family was involved in the brutal attack at a church in Eruku, Ekiti local government area of Kwara state.

The incident happened during a service when armed individuals entered the church premises, creating panic among the worshippers.

Kwara Church: Dunamis Member Shares How Family Members Were Kidnapped in Attack, Pst Enenche Reacts

Source: UGC

The attack left congregants scrambling for safety as shots were fired right inside the premises, as seen in a video from the attack.

Kwara attack: Dunamis member says family involved

During a Dunamis service on Wednesday, November 19, the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Paul Enenche, summoned his member whose family was involved in the Kwara attack.

He stated that the woman was a member of the choir and proceeded to ask her what happened.

In a video shared on the church’s YouTube page, the heartbroken woman said:

“People went to church yesterday, CAC church; very close to my father’s house… They surrounded the church building and started shooting with all their AK-47. They killed three people, one injured. They made away with 47 people, including my nephew and elder sister.”

She said her nephew had just finished university, and since they were abducted, the family hadn’t heard from them.

After she shared what happened to her family, Pst Enenche raised a prayer for Nigerian communities against insecurity and used her as a point of contact.

Watch the clip below:

Kwara: Reactions as woman’s sister, nephew abducted

@prestigeola said:

Omo I've just been weak since yesterday. And another attack close to the community again this morning.

@qweenKThree said:

Now that the victim have come forward, those who were saying the video was AI have gone quiet . The governor hasn't released a statement till now

@RubyEsther3 said:

Our government doesn't value human lives. I remember how USA sent soldiers to Nigeria to save just one person. Now imagine what will happen if they were up to this number. Our government are here playing politics with citizens' lives. It's a sad situation.

@Aganrangafar said:

Everything is not prayer hold you government responsible for what is going on so that Dey can work on it .. God can’t come down from heaven to do it .. it’s we humans own self will solve it with our hand."

Kwara Church: Dunamis Member Shares How Family Members Were Kidnapped in Attack, Pst Enenche Reacts

Source: TikTok

In a related story, a family member of the old woman in the video shared her whereabouts after the attack.

Reverend father reacts to Kwara attack video

A Nigerian reverend father has opened up about the heartbreaking scene he saw in the Kwara church attack.

As the viral video of the attack trended, the Catholic priest pointed out what he noticed and how it broke his heart.

Source: Legit.ng