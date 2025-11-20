A Nigerian reverend father has opened up about the heartbreaking scene he saw in the Kwara church attack

Armed assailants had stormed a church in Kwara State during a service, causing tension and chaos among congregants

As the viral video of the attack trended, the Catholic priest pointed out what he noticed and how it broke his heart

A Nigerian Catholic priest, Kelvin Ugwu, shared the heartbreaking scene he observed in a video of the brutal attack at a church in Kwara state.

The incident happened during a service when armed individuals entered the church premises, creating panic among the worshippers.

A Catholic priest draws people's attention to the heartbreaking scene of the Kwara church attack.

The attack left congregants scrambling for safety as shots were fired right inside the premises, as seen in a video from the attack.

Catholic priest shares observation about Kwara attack

On his Facebook page, Fr. Kelvin Ugwu mentioned the part that broke his heart while watching the video.

One elderly woman in the video, particularly noticeable, brought tears to people's eyes as she slowly and steadily made her way out of the church.

Fr Ugwu stated that seeing the woman trying to make her way to safety amid the chaos broke his heart.

He said in his post:

“The heartbreaking moment in that Kwara church terror attack livestream video is watching that elderly woman who was struggling to find a place to hide. Heartbreaking!”

Kwara attack: Reactions trail Catholic priest’s observation

Kingsley Obiakor said:

Fr Kelvin Ugwu ... And somebody some were that suppose be in charge of securing life and property is busy supporting a notorious land grabber to destroy opposition party in preparation for 2027... What a wasted government ??

VinVin Victor said:

"The Catholic Church should canonize all these martyrs. We should start keeping a record of their bio and present to the Vatican for beatification and canonization. Politics in Nigeria is very hard, it could directly or indirectly make a man shed his own people's blood for power and relevance."

Stephanie Chidimma Arinze said:

"I couldn't hold my tears when I saw the two grandmas trying to escaped. The trauma this incident will cause them will be severe. I pray they don't break down because of this incident. When the evil men are in power, ..... May God intervene for us."

Jane Chinweokwu Okafor said:

"I was feeling for that woman, it made me remember first time I had encounter with armed robbers. The trauma no be here."

Chukwusomuaga Aghachi said:

"I saw the video and that part got me. Imagine, everyone ran and she was left behind and clearly couldn't run, confused where to hide. That old woman, her crime is just going to church to worship her God."



In a related story, a family member of the old woman in the video shared her whereabouts after the attack.

