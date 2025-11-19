A family member has shared a post on X about his grandmother's whereabouts following a violent and unexpected attack

Armed assailants had stormed a church in Kwara state during a service, causing tension and chaos amongst members

In the viral video, an elderly woman was seen walking slowly to safety, and the man identified her as his grandmother

A Nigerian man has given an update about his grandmother after a brutal attack at a church in Kwara state.

The incident happened during a service when armed individuals entered the church premises, creating panic among the worshippers.

Family member confirms that his grandmother is safe after viral Kwara church attack. Photo credit: @popoolaadaniel, Sahara Reporters/X.

Source: Twitter

Man says grandmother is safe after Kwara church attack

The attack left congregants scrambling for safety as shots were fired right inside the premises.

One particular elderly woman in the video made people teary as she was seen making her way out of the church slowly but steadily.

An X user identified the woman as his grandmother, and gave an update to Nigerians concerned about her wellbeing.

Identified as @popoolaadaniel on X, the family member confirmed that she had survived the incident, and wasn't among those kidnapped.

"They didn't kill my grandma," he said.

Grandson confirms that his grandmother is safe after viral Kwara church attack. Photo credit: Sahara Reporters/X.

Source: Twitter

A viral clip from the scene had circulated on social media, capturing the chaos inside the church and the fear experienced by those present.

The elderly woman's slow movement inside the church moved many who expressed pain over the unfortunate incident.

Reactions as armed men stormed Kwara church

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Benedicta said:

"Thank you Jesus,Iam the most happiest person hearing that grandma is safe and I pray the rest of the victims are found safe."

Wifney said:

"I pray and hope the rest of the victims are found."

Reenapril reacted:

"I hope the others are brought to safety Glad granny is safe too."

Edan said:

"Chaiiii I felt so bad for the old woman but who else was hearing hausa and not yoruba I was confused no be kwara."

Oluwafunmike_1 said:

"My eyes are teary my heart is wounded. Grandma going to church to pray on behalf her children. The youngest there followed his/ her parent, not to be left home alone because of the same insecurities. Chaiiii God!!!!!!!!!! No place is safe now we should all be prepared."

Mumcy Ikram added:

"Nah only does who hide safe I think why Dey Dnt wait for all of dem to hide together before Dey lock d door omo nah house I Dey I feel traumatized as if am with dem."

Abisola Tirenikeji said:

"Imagine people regretting why they went to house of God to worship."

Showzy added:

"All these killings and kidnapping is happening everyday and some people think sovereignty and mineral resources is what is most important to them."

See the post below:

Armed bandits storm Kaduna community

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that armed bandits continued to wreak havoc in Kaduna communities with the latest attack leaving 8 people dead.

The suspects also torch the Assemblies of God Church in Ungwan Gaida community. The Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident.

Source: Legit.ng