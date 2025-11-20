A member of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), which was invaded by gunmen on Tuesday, November 18, has given an account of what transpired

According to the eyewitness, the invasion happened around 6:00 pm when the gunmen entered the church through the fence and began shooting sporadically

The eyewitness recounted how the brave security man of the church had a face-off with the gunmen before he was killed

The eyewitness who spoke to BBC Pidgin stated that the attack took place around 6:00 pm.

Kwara church attack: Eyewitness' account

According to the eyewitness' statement to BBC Pidgin, the gunmen gained entry into the church through the fence and began shooting.

The church member said the security men at the premises shot at the gunmen, and they responded, killing him in the process.

The eyewitness noted that the gunmen kidnapped more than 35 worshippers, including men and women, both old and young, adding that there were bloodstains all over the church.

The CAC member further said the gunmen fired teargas, which made it difficult for local hunters to intervene.

The eyewitness stated that the police arrived at the scene the following morning and did nothing but take pictures. The eyewitness' account read:

"It happened around 6:00 pm when they entered through the fence and began shooting guns. The security man at the church chased them, shot at them, and they shot back at him. They later killed him.

"The people they kidnapped were more than 35, and there were bloodstains all over inside the church.

"We didn’t see any security operatives yesterday, and even the hunters couldn’t come because the gunmen fired teargas.

"Police officers arrived this morning but did nothing; they only took photos at the scene. They took both men and women, young and old, into the bush.

"The hunters have gone to search for the people who were kidnapped in the forest.

"The gunmen walked into the church with their guns and looted people’s belongings, using the bags they brought with them."

Mixed reactions trailed the eyewitness account on Facebook.

Kwara church attack: Reactions trail eyewitness' account

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the eyewitness' account below:

Ârmy Blood said:

"In this time we are in, Nigeria needs unity more than anything else. The time has come for us to remove division, hatred, discrimination and the search for violence.

"We must stop saying “I am from the South so I hate Northerners” or “I am from the North so I hate Southerners.” We are all Nigerians, we share the same blood and the same future.

"Let’s stop seeing each other through ethnicity and religion; let’s start seeing each other with respect and as brothers and sisters. Let’s work hard and pray sincerely so that we can have peace and solutions in our country.

"If Nigeria gets better, it will not only benefit the North, and not only the South – all of us will benefit. Let us live in peace, love one another, and build this nation together."

Oluwasegun John Adedoyin said:

"Something we already witness it live when the program was going."

GeneralGossips-GG said:

"Some said 3 and some said 4 but if you watched the video you'll the numbers were clearly much. They were shooting rapidly and directly."

