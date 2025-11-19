A man has made a big statement about viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima, as the officer continues to trend on social media

The man urged Oxford to take a big step and mentioned how things should be done, or how the name of the officer should be used

He gave five examples in a post on his Facebook page, and people have started talking about what he said

A Nigerian man has suggested to the Oxford Dictionary to add the name of viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima, to the popular dictionary, and he gave four examples of how it should be used.

He made the statement in a post shared on his Facebook page, which a lot of people have reacted to.

Man defines Yerima as new English word. For illustration purposes only. Photo source: Facebook/Bamijoko Kayode Oto, Getty Images/Matthew Horwood

Source: Getty Images

Man urges Oxford to add Yerima

The young man made the statement amid the continuous mention of the naval officer both online and offline days after his clash with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

Lt. Yerima went viral due to the statement he made during his clash with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, as reported by Legit.ng.

Amid the viral moment, a young man took to his media page to suggest to Oxford to add Yerima to the dictionary.

According to a post he made on his Facebook account with the name Bamijoko Kayode Oto, the individual mentioned that recently, Lt. Yerima has become the most mentioned individual in Nigeria; hence, he deserves a space in the Oxford Dictionary.

He wrote:

"Since YERIMA has been the most mentioned name in Nigeria these past days, I think the Oxford Dictionary should consider creating a space for him in the dictionary.”

After his above statement, he gave four examples, starting with what the name of the officer should truly mean in the book.

The first example he gave is for the meaning of the name.

He said:

“For example: YERIMA: /ye-ri-ma/ adjective: dignity, integrity, defence.”

Secondly, he spoke of how the name should be applied in verb form and wrote:

“Verb: yerima.”

Thirdly, in past tense, he wrote:

"Past Tense: yerimied.”

Nigerian man wants Yerima in dictionary. Photo source: Facebook/Bamijoko Kayode Oto

Source: Facebook

He continued by saying that the name should have a present continuous form in the dictionary, and the fourth thing he suggested is:

“Present Continuous: yeriming.”

He made another suggestion and this made it the fifth one. He said:

“Present Perfect: yerimied.”

The young individual went ahead to make statements with the said examples.

He wrote:

"E.g: I yerimied my uncle from entering our farmland.”

“I’ve been yerimied from school because of my school fees.”

"It’s God that yerimied me; I could have been hit by that car.”

“Yerima: to save things, to oppose things, to defend things.”

“E.g: If that babe comes, yerima her from entering the compound.”

“The goalkeeper yerimied the ball very well.”

“Access Bank just yerimied my account.”

“Don’t yerima the door; let fresh air come in.”

His statement got the attention of many individuals who stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man writes about Yerima

Noni wrote:

"Why i yerimied him is because he is talking when am talking."

Destiny said:

"You dey too much. I was so much yerimed seen this your post."

Friday added:

"Is like you participated in writing the oxford dictionary. I swear this one enter. Thanks for making us laugh."

Chris shared:

"D past tense can't be YERIMIED cos it has no Y to break into " ies ied" as a Scrabble player what likely will form d past tense is YERIMA to ED which is YERIMAED, YERIMAING in English verb words don't throw away vowel at d end of a word except words ending UE then the E will be removed in present continuous eg cue cued cuing."

Oka stressed:

"When he called me a fool in present tense I yerimed back with am not a fool sir in past tense."

Sylva noted:

"Na so God dey lift people ooo, this young man don go viral for good. God yerimied him into going viral."

Evelyn said:

"You guys are really bias o, Abuja land agent name also come up well well, even pass Yerima own o, why don't you guys also look for a way to add his name to the oxford dictionary? Me, I nor dey like cheating o."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the sister of the officer who faced Minister Wike also went viral after she shared how proud she was.

Officer's classmate speaks after viral clash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the classmate of Officer Yerima, the soldier who went viral after his clash with Minister Wike, shared an emotional message online.

He posted old photos of the two of them from their school days and said many people started calling him after the video came out. He also praised Yerima and talked about how proud he was to see his friend stand his ground.

Source: Legit.ng