A Nigerian man has made a sensitive statement on his page and asked the supporters of viral officer, Lt. Yerima, some important questions.

He spoke about the drama between Wike, the FCT minister, and the said officer, while adding that what the naval officer did wasn't right.

He also spoke about the actions of the FCT minister, saying his outburst wasn't good but that he was carrying out his duties in the region.

This is coming days after the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, challenged naval officer Lt. Yerima in Abuja over a property said to belong to a retired naval officer, as contained in a report published by Legit.ng.

Amid the incident, a man took to social media to raise some questions to those supporting Lt. Yerima.

According to a post he made available on his Facebook page, the individual, named Jerry Ikunile, also shared that a similar incident had happened to a Lagos governor.

On his Facebook page, he asked the supporters of Lt. Yerima to answer some tough questions, and he listed them.

"To those of you celebrating and supporting the Naval officer for guarding construction site of a retired officer or General to prevent the authorities from doing their constitutional duties. Please answer these questions."

1. "Are you doing it because of your hatred for FCT Minister Mr. Wike, or do you think it is the way society should be?"

2. "Should a young trained Naval officer be used in that manner at a construction site?"

3. "Shouldn’t the retired General take his documents to the FCT building authorities to show that the land was properly approved by the government and properly paid for?"

4. "Should the law be disrespected by big people in society, either in uniform or politicians, while you and I are made to respect the same law and then punished when we violate it?"

He added that a similar incident had happened to a governor.

"This is like the 2nd or 3rd case involving our retired officers on land-related issues where they’re unable to show documents for land owned. Just imagine an average Nigerian in such a situation. They will use the same uniformed men to intimidate you while you watch your properties pulled down helplessly."

"Shouldn’t we commend the FCT Minister for courageously challenging some of the impunity that has gone on for too long in this country involving the big people, or should we just look away because we hate the person Wike?"

"As much as I do not support insults from the Ministry on the Naval officer, I do not think it is right to use uniformed men to prevent the FCT building authorities, let alone the Minister, from doing their jobs."

"This same thing happened to the Governor of Lagos State some time back when uniformed men refused to vacate certain posts in Magodo, saying they were obeying orders from their superiors."

"It is Wike today; it could be your turn tomorrow. Continue to applaud impunity."

As the post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Daniel stressed:

"Sir,those are the same questions i keep asking those masturbating the officer's ego just because of their hatred for wike . Although, Wike's use of vulgar language that "you're a fool" is highly condemnable and transgressive. If the officer's boss had honoured wike invitation or presented his documents (that's if he had one) that saga wouldn't have happened. All I see is misuse of power by both parties."

Jimoh noted:

"Your observation is correct on this issue, the use of officers to guides landed property by few individuals because they were once or in uniform is totally wrong. We needs the use of all trained personnel at this moment when insecurity is gradually consuming the whole nation on the field. But, the minister should have played maturity has done by Lagos governor at Magodo. Few people may not like Wike as you said, but he is one of the best performing ministers in this noble government, nevertheless, he should be advised to always play it cool. He is not only a minister today, but also an elderly man. Small thing, flay up, no, he is getting old."

Hillary said:

"The officer was just obeying the order, only the commander in chief and his superiors will he take instructions from. Wike was only lucky that he met a well trained professional."

