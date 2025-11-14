A Nigerian man abroad has got people talking because of the things he mentioned about the viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima

The abroad-based Nigerian took to his page to make the statement, and several people who also watched the clip are talking about it

Many people who watched the video agreed with what he said, praising the officer, and the post has gone viral online

A Nigerian man is trending on social media because of the two things he mentioned about a viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima, who recently became a viral personality.

The statement of the man came after he watched the video of the said officer in a confrontation with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

Man sparks reactions with post on Lt. Yerima. Photo source: Twitter/solaadio

Source: Twitter

Man praises naval officer

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike had, a few days ago, been involved in a faceoff with the naval officer, whose name was later revealed as Lt. Yerima.

It was claimed that the minister tried to access a property in Abuja, but the officer prevented him from doing so, citing the order of his superior.

This led to an exchange of words, with the minister making an unexpected statement, which the officer responded to.

Days after this, a Nigerian man abroad took to his page to react and mention the two things he noticed about the individual after watching the video.

According to a post he made available on his page, @solaadio, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned two things about Lt. Yerima.

In his post, he said that he hoped people do not fail to notice the appearance of the said officer and went ahead to speak about his look.

The first thing he mentioned was that the officer is tall, as he watched the video to observe his height.

Man shares observations on viral naval officer. Photo source: Twitter/solaadio

Source: Facebook

The second thing, according to him, is that the officer is handsome.

His statement:

"I hope people didn’t fail to notice that the Yerima boy is so tall and handsome."

As the post made its way online, many individuals who came across it stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts about what the man said.

Reactions as man praises naval officer

@BibilolaO shared:

"I would have said my spec but let me focus."

@BelloOdunayoChr said:

"Wahalai, you just said my mind. He sure looks good x

@BivicB noted:

"I was going to say it oh but I’m happy that you, a man has said it. that dude is a cutie."

@yinkacool said:

"Uncle Shola we are working."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the sister of the officer who confronted FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has gone viral after sharing one promise she made to her brother.

Lady expresses love for Lt. Yerima online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady has gone viral after showing interest in naval officer Lt. Yerima. This came after she watched the video of his face-off with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

She took to social media to ask if the officer is single and shared her feelings, saying she would make a good wife. Her post quickly caught the attention of many users.

Source: Legit.ng