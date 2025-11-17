A lady is trending on social media because of a video she shared online, which captured the faces of the FCT minister and the naval officer

She took to her page to share a video showing what she had done to a shirt amid the trending video of Wike confronting Lt. Yerima

Many individuals who saw the video have taken to the comment section to react to what the lady did amid the online drama

A young lady has gone viral as she prints the viral scene of woke vs. Lt. Yerima on a cloth and shoes it off on her social media page.

The said video of the cloth she showed has gone viral on social media as many people are reacting to it after they saw it.

Lady prints viral Wike vs. Lt. Yerima moment on T-shirt.

Source: TikTok

Lady turns viral clip into t-shirt

This is coming several days after the viral clash as the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike made some statements directed at the officer.

Despite the outburst of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, the said officer, Lt. Yerima responded that he is not a fool. The statement kf the officer to the FCT minister Nyesom Wike immediately became a viral statement as people reacted to it online.

In the middle of this, a young lady has printed the viral moment the naval officer, Lt. Yerima and wike exchanged words on a shirt.

According to a post she made available on her page, the individual identified as @neloworldprint, who operates a printing business showed off the outfit which also carries the viral statement of the soldier.

Lady trends for printing viral Wike vs. Lt. Yerima moment.

Source: TikTok

The video shared on the Tiktok page shows the lady holding the cloth which has the statement:

"I am not a fool, I have integrity"

The above statement was written on it.

The viral Tiktok video has gone viral online as many people took to the comment page of the post to react to it.

Reactions as lady flaunts t-shirt

B BLACK said:

"I no go use my money buy problem for myself."

SAMORANO COMEDIES stressed:

"You’re not supposed to use the actual picture , it’s not necessary. Only the write up would have been ok ( im not a fool sir )."

SirInnocentJames115 shared:

"Point of corection! he's a lieutenant not a 3 star General.. he said the order came from a 3 star General... and normally he can't defy the order because wike post is just appointed and his tenure will end one day.. but a general will always be a general till death."

crespoeminadojose noted:

"I wasn't there but he didn't call him a fool. He called him "A Big Fool."

SirInnocentJames115 wrote:

"I can see so many people going in jail because of this very clothes, but I can't just prove it."

Steve _Obidi said:

"E be like say some of una no won follow us do batawa village this year. Anything wey make police pick you nah till nah till June 2026 you go come back."

