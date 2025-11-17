A man has shared his opinion after watching the video of what transpired between naval officer A.M. Yerima and some police officers

The man was reacting to a new video which showed moment naval officer Yerima was stopped by police officers

According to him, the video raises some unanswered questions, which make him think it was a setup

More Nigerians are reacting to a video clip showing Lieutenant A.M Yerima and some police officers who stopped him in Abuja.

The video shows the police officer asking the naval officer to identify himself and he flashed his ID card.

The man said the officer may have been set up. Photo credit: X/@UnkleAyo.

Source: Twitter

However, a Nigerian man who reacted to the video has expressed worry that what happened might be a set up.

According to @AFCdeAndre, it was suspicious that the police appear to have recorded the video.

His words:

"Funny thing here is, since when has Nigeria Police officers on duty start recording people? Why was the video recording starts at the altercation time? In the video amid the tension between both parties, the said offender still show his ID I think this is a setup."

The police asked the officer to display his ID and he did. Photo credit: X/@dammiedammie35.

Source: Twitter

Watch the video below:

Reactions to new video of naval officer Yerima

@dizneyx said:

"Federal government buy bodycam for our police because I don't understand the phone that was used to record this video. Tecno torchlight?"

@_SammyNas said:

"E reach this guy turn police start to Dey record people wey no Dey like make you use camera near dem on a normal lol, we all know what we are doing."

@Lion_Heart_OT said:

"The police were only doing their duties even though it seems personal. It's wrong for someone to claim he covered his number plate because he's an officer and couldn't provide an ID."

@Dannymasterp said:

"Nigeria should learn to stop trending mediocrity and hypocrisy here in this country - What's the major impact contribution and what special about Yerima the young military guy that Nigeria can't allow us to rest about him every time... So him obeying and unlawful order to insult and obstruct our dear Minister for performing his charged duty is now a thing of celebration that made the boy a HERO."

@Wondersofical said:

"After showing them his plait number on his phoneThose, novic police men were acting as if they are right... Bunch of Eyes service cargos."

@djudje12 said:

"What are the odds? The whole of Abuja and the police picks the one person who questioned a policeman for speaking while a soldier is talking? Dem dey follow the guy hooohaaa!"

@jayhima04 said:

"That yerima will be saying I challenged the honorable Minister, who are these street urchins that want to stop my car...His head don dey swell."

Man shares what gave military officer morale to stand up to Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man reacted to the open confrontation between FCT minister Nyesom Wike and a military officer.

The confrontation, which had been trending online, was said to have ensued over a disputed parcel of land.

According to the man who shared his reaction on X, the military officer must have acted based on higher orders.

Source: Legit.ng