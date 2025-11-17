A Nigerian man has called out Lieutenant A.M. Yerima over what he described as his unprofessional conduct

The man was reacting to a video which shows the moment policemen on duty stopped the officer on the road

The video emerged online after it was alleged that the naval officer survived an assassination attempt

The last has not been heard about naval officer A.M Yerima who allegedly survived an assassination attempt in Abuja.

While the police has since denied that there was any attempt on the naval officer's life, a new video showing him interacting with the police, has emerged online.

In the video.which was reposted by @dammiedammie35, the naval officer was in his car as police accused him of not identifying himself properly.

The officer flashed his ID at the police as one police officer who sounded angry and tense said Yerima's car plate number was covered and his glass tinted.

Meanwhile, the video has sparked reactions among Nigerians on social media.

In a post he made on X, a user identified as Abdulsalam5476 said Yerima acted unprofessionally.

His words:

"I'm not saying the police are innocent, but if he had addressed them professionally, it wouldn't have escalated to this level. This is totally unprofessional, no matter who you are. The police have the right to stop and ask why you covered your plate number, and there must be a document that backs the reason for covering your plates for security reasons."

Reactions as to video of naval officer

@dele003 said:

"Pride don dey enter the man head. Just as every other Nigerian. I don’t know why we black men including you and I and those police men, small power and fame and boom, we start thinking we’re gods."

@prestigeola said:

"Instead make he say, I'm the officer that faced Wike last week."

@001Xtasy said:

"This whole situation just exposes the deeper problem we have a country where everyone bends the rules, both citizens and those in uniform. A covered plate is wrong, and inconsistent policing is equally wrong. Until we fix the system that enables this lawlessness on all sides, these ‘viral moments will keep happening. Nigeria needs order, not drama."

@jimmyshomuji said:

"It appears that the little fame Nigerians accorded you during your ordeal with Wike has now run into your head. What was once sympathy and support from the public has seemingly been misinterpreted as a license for arrogance and self-importance. Leadership and influence are not built on fleeting popularity or temporary applause; they are sustained by humility, service, and consistency. When one allows short-lived recognition to cloud judgment, it risks alienating the very people who once stood in solidarity. Nigerians value resilience and integrity, not pride born out of momentary headlines. The lesson here is clear: fame is fragile, and only those who remain grounded in character and purpose can truly sustain it."

