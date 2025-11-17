A man who went to the same school as Lt. Yerima shared a touching experience the officer had with him several years ago

He mentioned that he had arrived at the school late and happened to meet the officer, who was just a classmate back then

He also mentioned the position the officer held during their school days and shared an unexpected incident that happened to him

A Nigerian man who was once a classmate of viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima, has shared a rare incident that happened years back while they were both in secondary school.

He mentioned that something happened when he arrived at the school late on a particular date, and the incident made him cry for a week.

Former classmate shares unforgettable moments

He shared the post on his page amid the trending video of the naval officer, Lt. Yerima, and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

According to a post he made available on his Facebook account with the username Olaniyi Festus Ayoolami, he mentioned that the officer was once his classmate. He also mentioned the name of the school they both attended and the location of the school.

He said:

"Mohammed Yerima was once my classmate in Victory Comprehensive College, Elelenwo, Port Harcourt. MD, as we fondly call him, left us to write the Junior WAEC from JSS2 and moved to SS1."

He, however, mentioned that the officer couldn’t finish the class with them as he left the school in JSS2 to write the Junior WAEC exam and proceeded to start SS1 elsewhere.

He continued:

"Him, his elder brother Abdul, and his junior brother (I can't remember his name), God, those boys were brilliant, hot-headed, comedians, they melted hearts, always neat."

Speaking about the days of the officer in school, he mentioned that he was popular and very jovial and went ahead to share a rare incident that happened during that time.

He continued:

"MD, the most jovial and VCC number one comedian, a no-nonsense person to the core. Don't bother getting to the school gate if you're late and MD is on duty. God, MD flogged hell out of me one day. I came late, and our English master, Mr. Apama, was on duty alongside MD. MD insisted on flogging me. 'Gambo, see your house, see school, and you're always late. It is either you go home or you take the flogging."

Lt. Yerima's classmate shares unforgettable moments

After he was flogged by the officer, he mentioned what he did for a whole week:

"Kia God, I cried for a whole week, until Oluchi and others of the class went to meet him. 'Na wetin make you flog Gambo.' Kia, VCC was sweet, mehn. That school really produces PH today's Kpokrikpo, and I am a proud mixture of Elelenwo girls and VCC."

"Military is in MD's bloodline, so I am not surprised."

