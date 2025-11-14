A Nigerian man has shared a heartfelt video speaking about the recent saga between Nyesom Wike and a naval officer

In his post shared on X, he recounted a statement made by Lieutenant Yerima that almost brought him to tears

Social media users who came across his post on the X app did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian man has reacted to the recent encounter between Nyesom Wike, the Minister of FCT, and a naval officer.

He disclosed a particular moment from the incident that deeply moved him, and recounted the words of the officer.

Man shares the comment of Lieutenant Yerima that nearly brought him to tears. Photo credit: @ebongDi/X.

Man recounts naval officer's statement that touched him

In the post he shared on X, the user identified as @ebongdi explained that a particular comment from Lieutenant Yerima struck him with force.

He recalled hearing the officer say the words 'I am a commissioned officer' and stated that the weight of that statement nearly pushed him to tears.

According to him, the sentence carried a meaning he understood in a very personal way, and it compelled him to express admiration not only for the officer but also for the institution he represented.

His tweet continued with a heartfelt prayer for Yerima, followed by blessings for the Nigerian Military and the country as a whole.

He described the officer's composure as something really impressive and emphasised how strongly the officer's words had lingered in his mind since he watched the viral clip.

Man almost in tears after Lieutenant Yerima told Wike that he's a commissioned officer. Photo credit: @Iribee.

"When Lt A. M. Yerima said, "I am a commissioned officer." Tears almost fell from my eyes. I know what that means. God bless Yerima. God bless the Nigerian Military. God bless Nigeria," he said.

Reactions trail man's post about Lieutenant Yerima

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Goddie Mbaluka said:

"Wike even sad Let me see whether you will build here. Now Wike have carried his bulldozer away from the land. Somebody shout powerrrrr."

@lion said:

"I saw Wike in my dream chasing me, when I shouted Yerima, YeriMa he disappeared."

@Onayi said:

"Importance of knowing the ethics of your profession. More Wins."

@Awori Herbs said:

"I swear soja we teach one of u sense one they plese dont report too media. If enybody come too this media and abuse soja. I resve my comment."

@eigwubor said:

"The officer is a 2 star officer and police man was not suppose to talk which is disrespectful to him."

@USTAZ ASEOLOHUN23 said:

"My own conclusion is is that make Nigeria sodia take over president in Nigeria and the politicians this country will come better like usa."

@Ibrahim SANI ALHAJI said:

"With due respect sir i remain loyal u did it right may All mighty god guide help an protect u in life u will move strong Insha Allah for ur life entir."

@Ahoy AB CAMO precious said:

"God Blessed Nigeria Navy, no worry urself senior man even if the politicians turn against you we the arm force's will not tolerate it , keep it up sir."

@Abiola Oba Akinlade said:

"God bless you my dear brother gallant kaduna born officer up up way in all ramifications brotherly."

@MENTOR BROWN 70 said:

"African best soldier of the year. (Aside from the AES leaders and that of the Madagasy).

@YAwuzee Ice one said:

"Officer, infact the world is proud of you, keep ur faith and God will raise you high."

@SobandeGodwin said:

"Our beloved officer Yerima. l want to commend you for your high sense of maturity, composure & emotional intelligence."

@ayeburu added:

"You are NIGERIA, the minister is an ambassador. Ambassador can not be bigger than the country that appointed him."

