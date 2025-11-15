Airport Worker Shows What Happens When You Flush Plane Toilet: "I Thought So Too as a Kid"
- A lady who works at an airport has educated her followers about what happens to the waste passengers flush in an aeroplane toilet
- The airport staff member admitted that, as a kid, she had thought that the plane waste was scattered in the air when passengers flushed during flights
- She clarified that it is not so and demonstrated in a viral video how aeroplanes' waste is extracted
An airport staff member has made a video explaining what happens to people's waste when they flush the toilet during flights.
The airport worker, known as @alli_sia21 on TikTok, admitted that when she was a kid, she thought that the waste was scattered in the sky when passengers flushed aboard a flight.
For those with the same sentiment, she clarified that this is not the case. In a video posted on TikTok, the airport staff member demonstrated how it is done.
When the aeroplane is on the ground, she said, the waste is vacuumed and stored in a tank mixed with disinfectant to control the odour. She wrote:
"For those who think when you flush the plane toilet it falls out in the sky and evaporates.
"Waste is vacuumed/stored in a tank mixed with disinfectant "blue juice" to control odour.
"Tank is dumped, flushed and refilled with "blue juice" by ground crew on arrival."
Watch her video below:
Airport worker's video generates reactions online
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the airport worker's video below:
murdermac said:
"Lmao I did that one time and never ever did it again 😂 when you gotta put a mask and gloves on you know anything can happen."
Nicodemus Petty said:
"Question~ so I know airport staff says we shouldn’t use the bathroom while we’re on the ground/while refueling the plane. What does it mess up?"
Mitsuri said:
"Well, child me is happy the random droplets of water that land on my face on perfectly sunny days are NOT from planes."
Monty💕 said:
"I will never forget I unhooked the hose and dookie hit my face and my shirt I wanted to quit that night."
The Bishop said:
"Thank you for what you do. Even though I don’t fly, your position is def important (as many other jobs)."
dzil5656658899 said:
"I did this some years ago the guy teaching me got some splashed on his lip because he gave me the face mask and quit his job instantly lol."
A l i c e 🌌💫 said:
"Girl, I thought initially you were gonna catch it all with that bucket."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had celebrated becoming a certified flight dispatcher.
Nigerian airport staff share their daily duties
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian airport staff had given an insight into their daily duties.
In a video, the staff explained that they often helped passengers by showing them where to go and giving tips on how to keep their luggage safe.
Some staff said their main job was to make passengers feel comfortable and welcome. They also informed travellers about what items they should and shouldn't pack in their bags.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng