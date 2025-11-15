A lady who works at an airport has educated her followers about what happens to the waste passengers flush in an aeroplane toilet

The airport staff member admitted that, as a kid, she had thought that the plane waste was scattered in the air when passengers flushed during flights

She clarified that it is not so and demonstrated in a viral video how aeroplanes' waste is extracted

An airport staff member has made a video explaining what happens to people's waste when they flush the toilet during flights.

The airport worker, known as @alli_sia21 on TikTok, admitted that when she was a kid, she thought that the waste was scattered in the sky when passengers flushed aboard a flight.

For those with the same sentiment, she clarified that this is not the case. In a video posted on TikTok, the airport staff member demonstrated how it is done.

When the aeroplane is on the ground, she said, the waste is vacuumed and stored in a tank mixed with disinfectant to control the odour. She wrote:

"For those who think when you flush the plane toilet it falls out in the sky and evaporates.

"Waste is vacuumed/stored in a tank mixed with disinfectant "blue juice" to control odour.

"Tank is dumped, flushed and refilled with "blue juice" by ground crew on arrival."

Watch her video below:

Airport worker's video generates reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the airport worker's video below:

murdermac said:

"Lmao I did that one time and never ever did it again 😂 when you gotta put a mask and gloves on you know anything can happen."

Nicodemus Petty said:

"Question~ so I know airport staff says we shouldn’t use the bathroom while we’re on the ground/while refueling the plane. What does it mess up?"

Mitsuri said:

"Well, child me is happy the random droplets of water that land on my face on perfectly sunny days are NOT from planes."

Monty💕 said:

"I will never forget I unhooked the hose and dookie hit my face and my shirt I wanted to quit that night."

The Bishop said:

"Thank you for what you do. Even though I don’t fly, your position is def important (as many other jobs)."

dzil5656658899 said:

"I did this some years ago the guy teaching me got some splashed on his lip because he gave me the face mask and quit his job instantly lol."

A l i c e 🌌💫 said:

"Girl, I thought initially you were gonna catch it all with that bucket."

