Reactions have trailed a full video that shows more details about what happened between minister Nyesom Wike and a naval officer

The video which was shared on X shows the moment the FCT minister arrived at the disputed parcel of land in Abuja

A man has pointed out what he noticed after watching the full video of the argument that ensued between the two men

Another video, showing clearer detail of what happened between Nyesom Wike and a naval officer has emerged online.

The video is longer and more detailed as it shows when the FCT minister arrived at the dispute parcel of land in his convoy.

The video was originally shared by TVC but was reposted by Samuel Omogor who noticed how long the minister's convoy was.

In the video is captioned:

"Another video from yesterday showing how Wike drove to the place. Take a look at the convoy. The number of cars, the esccort riders."

The video shows when the minister was prevented from accessing or inspecting the land by the naval officer, Lt. A.M Yerima.

It also showed a moment the military officer had a hot argument with a policeman guarding the minister.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man points out important detail about Wike's convoy

@Emmanuelugezi said:

"The young officer telling Wike that you can't come in is rare confidence, others would have caved in. I strongly believe Wike will still not be able to take away that land from the Retired Naval Chief. Even Tinubu will thread with caution in this case."

@oguine1 said:

"These kind of waste should never be condole. What a waste of tax payers resources. Motor-park politics and politics of brigandage."

@KingNobleBanks said:

"Someone will think that he is the president. If a senator has this many convoy, what would the president have then?"

@adeay0 said:

"Even a country with a proper road. Every abnormality can only be found in the bottom barrel, green, white, green country."

@BasilNdubi1968 said:

"Wait ooo! A minister with all these security detail? So this is how Tinubu wastes all the money he borrows? Smh."

@theGodf24988388 said:

"The jungle law still the one and only one ruling in Nigeria. See how all they should madly to each other why he cannot invite them to a peaceful talk he believe if he is a minister he can jump anyhow to grab land without proper proof and negotiation."

@Davidcj62939970 said:

"There's so many wrongs in this video from start to end, even people who are not up to the level of the naval officer raised their voices at him, he definitely didn't insult the police but he made him know his place in the conversation, the conversation is between Wike and Yerima."

Man shares friend's reaction to Wike's video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man shared what his military friend told him about the trending video of a naval officer confronting Wike.

The man said the video was being played in barracks.

He was reacting to a post made on X by the Nigerian Defense Headquarters.

