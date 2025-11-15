A young lady has gone public to express her disappointment over what she saw in her hotel room

The skincare vendor had lodged in a N10k room in an Ibadan hotel and described what she saw as the most unspeakable thing

A video of the 'most unspeakable' item she found in her room has caused quite a stir on social media

A Nigerian lady, @skin_brity, has publicly displayed the disappointing item she found in her hotel room.

She disclosed that she paid N10k for a room in an Ibadan hotel and did not expect to see the towel in such a state.

A lady gets disappointed to find a faded towel in her hotel room. Photo Credit: @skin_brity

Source: TikTok

The skincare vendor recorded a video of the towel and shared it on TikTok with the caption:

"POV: You lodged in a N10k hotel in Ibadan and saw the most unspeakable thing."

Her video showed a white towel that was in poor condition. She further stated:

"The camera didn’t do justice to it."

The lady's video amused many internet users. Some people tackled her, wondering what she expected from a low-cost hotel.

A lady laments after finding a faded towel in her hotel room. Photo Credit: @skin_brity

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's experience in Ibadan hotel stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience in an Ibadan hotel below:

Mike📍 said:

"Even if the towel white pass White House I no fit use public towel no matter how neat it is."

ultimate empire said:

"God forbid i lodge in any hotel less than 30k, i can go and pack bedbugs abeg."

House Of David said:

"No vex nah me use an clean my sneakers the last time I use the hotel."

Olusegun said:

"Any hotel lesser than 30k for lodging in IB, you go hear ham."

Kenneth001 said:

"Even for 50k room I dy carry my towel travel go anywhere I dy go…my soap,sponge and every other thing I need always go with me."

Roddy said:

"What’s wrong with the towel, look the offwhite for the label now."

e4ma💎 said:

"You wey lodge 10k hotel wetin you expect??? Go to 80k one you won’t see this."

Most hated 💔🙂 said:

"Na the unspeakable thing be this ? Can’t u just call n tell them to change the towel ? Abi u think say na vip you paid for."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that reactions have trailed a photo of the breakfast a man was served at a hotel in Ibadan.

Guests at Ibadan hotel demand refund

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that hotel guests in Ibadan had requested refunds after their rooms turned into a 'swimming pool' after a heavy downpour.

Gathering in the compound of the hotel, the guests said they would collect all the money they paid. The flooding was as heavy outside as it was inside. A part of a video of the incident shared on Instagram by Oyo Affairs showed the properties in the room swimming in water.

The incident happened at Cosmos Hotel in the Ajibode area of Ibadan. Some people who commented on the video faulted the people's demand for a refund.

Source: Legit.ng