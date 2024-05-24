Nigerians who had worked at the airport shared insights into their daily activities, which quickly went viral on TikTok

Nigerians who worked at the airport shared their day-to-day activities in a TikTok video that quickly went viral.

In the video, the staff explained that they often helped passengers by showing them where to go and giving tips on how to keep their luggage safe.

Nigerian airport staff speak about their job. Photo credit: @peejaylanz

Source: TikTok

Some staff said their main job was to make passengers feel comfortable and welcome.

They also informed travellers about what items they should and shouldn't pack in their bags, as shared by @peejaylanz.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Yinkaobah said:

“Peju oooo,I see u o, U guys are doing well.”

Healthfitness20 wrote:

“Great work guys.”

Michelle xledge commented:

“I need this job.”

Koko also commented:

“Pls which airport???”

User4329618310301:

“Hi broo can you help I need a job passnger service job how to apply.”

Diana:

“Nice, I need work here please.”

DON Gaga:

“So nice.”

Adebayo:

“This are my airport people ooo god bless you all.”

Weezy_o:

“All yoU people do is ask for money.”

Brian Alexander:

“I got my membership card from @ecohack20 on @G he's really legit and reliable as well as trustworthy.”

Onaopemipo:

“They say Una Sabi beg.”

Lagudataiwo201:

“You guys are Nahco staff while the rest of us are Nahco workers.”

