A Nigerian lady who became a licensed flight dispatcher shared her story with people in a TikTok video

In the video, the young lady could be seen confirming her license while wearing the typical uniform of an airport worker

The lady, who was in a celebratory mood, danced and showed different moves, leaving no doubt that it was a dream come true

A Nigerian lady who recently became a licensed flight dispatcher shared her inspiring journey in a TikTok video.

In the video, she proudly displays her license while dressed in the standard airport uniform.

Lady becomes airport dispatcher. Photo credit: @blossomsglam

Source: TikTok

Clearly overjoyed, she dances and showcases various moves, making it evident that achieving this milestone is a dream come true. The video was posted by @blossomsglam.

Reactions as lady becomes licensed flight dispatcher

Youngparkero2 said:

“What does a flight dispatcher do pls.”

DrBreech wrote:

“I don’t want to hear that they sacked a flight dispatcher for dancing online.”

Patience Elaiho commented:

“Congratulations gurl, I just passed my NCAA.. Call me a certified AVIATOR.”

Amaka beauty:

“I want to be a flight dispatcher to but don't know what it needs to be one.”

Oge:

“Welcome home, Safety First! we look forward to a successful career, If i no dey into Aviation? wetin i go gain? I love my job.”

Mr-kay:

“Are you married.”

Mosesemmanuel4832:

“Congratulations to you.”

Barry Morgan:

“Congrats dear see ya in office.”

Mira:

“Congratulations y'all.”

Sagasta:

“Congratulations. Am here to congratulate you when you become a captain.”

Utodinanwa chimex:

“Please how can one apply for airport job?”

Captain_Stephen:

“Cmo I no dey happy u no wan talk to me ooo me we go carry u go American.”

Bella& More:

“So happy for you.”

