Nigerian Lady Celebrates Becoming Licensed Flight Dispatcher, Dances Excitedly
- A Nigerian lady who became a licensed flight dispatcher shared her story with people in a TikTok video
- In the video, the young lady could be seen confirming her license while wearing the typical uniform of an airport worker
- The lady, who was in a celebratory mood, danced and showed different moves, leaving no doubt that it was a dream come true
A Nigerian lady who recently became a licensed flight dispatcher shared her inspiring journey in a TikTok video.
In the video, she proudly displays her license while dressed in the standard airport uniform.
Clearly overjoyed, she dances and showcases various moves, making it evident that achieving this milestone is a dream come true. The video was posted by @blossomsglam.
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Reactions as lady becomes licensed flight dispatcher
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Youngparkero2 said:
“What does a flight dispatcher do pls.”
DrBreech wrote:
“I don’t want to hear that they sacked a flight dispatcher for dancing online.”
Patience Elaiho commented:
“Congratulations gurl, I just passed my NCAA.. Call me a certified AVIATOR.”
Amaka beauty:
“I want to be a flight dispatcher to but don't know what it needs to be one.”
Oge:
“Welcome home, Safety First! we look forward to a successful career, If i no dey into Aviation? wetin i go gain? I love my job.”
Mr-kay:
“Are you married.”
Mosesemmanuel4832:
“Congratulations to you.”
Barry Morgan:
“Congrats dear see ya in office.”
Mira:
“Congratulations y'all.”
Sagasta:
“Congratulations. Am here to congratulate you when you become a captain.”
Utodinanwa chimex:
“Please how can one apply for airport job?”
Captain_Stephen:
“Cmo I no dey happy u no wan talk to me ooo me we go carry u go American.”
Bella& More:
“So happy for you.”
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a lady working as a flight attendant shared a video about her line of work on TikTok.
Lady gains admission to attend aviation school
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also earlier reported that a lady expressed her excitement to have been admitted to study in a Nigerian aviation school.
In a video, the lady said she would soon commence her studies at the Lagos Aviation Academy.
According to Neene, her dream in life is to become a flight attendant, hence her happiness after gaining admission.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.