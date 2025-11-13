A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video lamenting bitterly after participating in the Hallelujah Challenge

In a video, she narrated that her problems got worse after she chose to participate in the recently held prayer sessions

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app took turns to advise her in the comments section

A young Nigerian lady released an emotional video expressing pain following her participation in the popular Hallelujah Challenge.

The trending clip captured her pouring out her frustrations and sharing how life appeared to have taken a more difficult path shortly after she joined the recently concluded prayer sessions.

Lady laments after joining Hallelujah Challenge

The lady, known on TikTok as @mirriam231, spoke with pain as she opened up about her struggles.

In her recording, she questioned whether anyone else had experienced similar setbacks after taking part in the spiritual session.

She admitted that her challenges seemed to multiply despite her efforts to seek God's help through the programme.

In her emotional caption, she said:

"Is it me or things just got worse after the Hallelujah Challenge? Devil you're a liar. God is still good and faithful. God pls help us."

Reactions as Hallelujah Challenge participant laments

Her words quickly drew attention on the TikTok platform, where many viewers took time to engage with her post.

Some sympathised with her situation and encouraged her to remain steadfast in faith, while others offered comforting words, reminding her that difficult moments often come before breakthroughs.

@bowww said:

"52 days of completion remember??? December 5th is around the corner don't loose hope. Shout hallelujah 7 times."

@Roses_Lily said:

"Lord I know that nothing is too hard I believe that all the Abuse I am facing in my life would end soon and by your Grace i would claim my Diploma."

@Sammy said:

"It got worse lost everything I was scared of losing the man I was praying for lost his job and moved back to his hometown and now there’s literally no hope scarified my sleep and never missed a day only for things to get worse. I’m so angry I cried so much. I have been crying to God for the entire year for things to work in my favor for once and I’m here crying and broken."

@Ama Adwubi added:

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but things became so hard for me too right during and after hallelujah challenge and I even lost hope but I didn’t stop praying after the challenge I continued praying and now I can say God has make a way and I know he’s not done with me yet. So don’t lose hope continue praying and always remember God will see you through."

Lady testifies after joining Hallelujah Challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady narrated what happened to her after she joined Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge.

She cried as she shared the testimony she got from the programme, encouraging others to join.

