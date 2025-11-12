Reality star Beauty Tukura has opened up about hitting her lowest point after BBN exit

Former housemate admitted that cyberbullying drove her to contemplate ending her life

Fans’ messages of support gave her hope and helped reshape her focus on growth

Three years after her dramatic exit from Big Brother Naija, former housemate Beauty Tukura has finally opened up about the emotional trauma she endured following her disqualification from the reality show.

In a recent interview on Screen Vibes, the star, who dated fellow reality star Neo, revealed that the backlash she faced online was overwhelming.

She admitted:

“My life became very dark after my BBN disqualification three years ago."

Beauty Tukura says she hit her lowest point after the BBN exit. Photos: Beauty Tukura.

Source: Instagram

Beauty described how the relentless criticism, particularly on Twitter, left her feeling trapped.

She explained that the judgment from strangers who only knew her through a single mistake made her feel as though they wanted to crucify her.

The former housemate said that the shame she experienced during that period kept her away from her family.

Despite knowing how emotional she was, her parents continued to reach out with messages of love and reassurance, reminding her that she was valued and cherished at home.

The disqualification and subsequent online backlash had a profound effect on Beauty’s mental health.

She confessed that there were moments when the cyberbullying pushed her into despair, and she contemplated ending her life.

Despite the overwhelming criticism, Beauty credited her loyal fans for helping her survive the ordeal.

Beauty Tukura emphasised that the painful chapter marked the beginning of her emotional healing.

The experience, she explained, reshaped her focus on love, personal growth, and self-awareness.

She encouraged others facing similar challenges to lean on supportive communities and not let negativity define their path.

She said:

“It taught me resilience, patience, and the importance of surrounding myself with genuine love."

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Beauty Tukura's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@star_angel1:

"Tasha was disqualified and she build something for herself u can do it too .. love and light"

@ashabiherbal:

"Aww sorry beauty, same thing they doing to my sweet Faith. Kicking someone that is already down is what they love to do. But God pass them."

@laurenciapaul188:

"In this life, you can be able to overcome criticism from people, nothing can destroy your peace again."

@chinenye_emmaculate:

"Sincerely, the amount of hate speech from people these days is so alarming We bash each other, forgetting we are one Anyway,happy she has passed that phase of life"

@joy36270:

"Yes, because a lot of people, even me, still see you as a bad person, a girl who cannot control her anger issues"

Beauty Tukura admits that cyberbullying drove her to contemplate ending her life. Photos: Beauty Tukura/IG.

Source: Instagram

Beauty Tukura spends N42m on birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Netizens had several questions for an event planner named Amaka after she shared how she spent $25k (N42m) to decorate Beauty Tukura's birthday venue at Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a video, Amaka was asked by her interviewer, Ayomi David, to explain some of the special things she did at the classy party. She stated that the colours of the day were gold and white luxury.

Furthermore, she showed an area that was beautifully decorated with a massive white bow-tie. She also shared where guests could take pictures with a scintillating gold background.

Source: Legit.ng