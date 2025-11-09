A woman who could not tolerate her landlord anymore has planned to vacate and get a refund

The woman said the final straw happened when the man threw her family's clothes on the floor because he did not like where her sister was washing them

Many people who watched the tenant's emotional video gave helpful suggestions, as some advised her to leave the house immediately

A mum has cried out and shared the painful experiences she had with her landlord.

According to her, she instructed her sister to wash their clothes at their doorstep, as against their backyard, because she did not want the landlord's problem.

Lanlord and accommodation issues

The woman (@irenetovihoudj) stated that she left the instruction because she did not want to come back to start battling issues with her landlord.

In her absence, the landlord approached and questioned the woman's sister about why she was washing at their doorstep.

The sister said she acted according to her sister's words. The lady added that the backyard does not have running water, and she had to fetch water from another compound.

In a clip, the tenant claimed that the landlord got angry and threw their clothes on the bare floor. She cried, wondering why her family would be treated in such a dehumanising manner when she was not owing rent.

She recalled she once had an issue with the landlord, who slapped her because she reported that the water in their house was not running.

Tenant asks for rent refund

Many people who watched her video wondered she had not left the house if this was not the first issue she was having.

In her responses to some of the comments on her TikTok page, she said she was leaving and had told the landlord to refund her rent.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cifloss said:

"Where do you live? where do you base ? you need justice."

The king said:

"You see the important of husband now, if there were a man, that landlord won't try it…."

Anita said:

"Never rent a house where the landlord stay."

Mandy Johnson said:

"That’s landlord is jobless na that house be his only source of income."

mayorjalogho said:

"Madam the landlord is a madman but how I wish you have a husband living with you the landlord will never try such a thing I swear to God."

blessedgal_16 said:

"Staying in a compound landlord is staying Ahhh you go see shege."

Deborah Osaseri said:

"What is all this?It’s well ooo."

The tenant replied:

"I’ve given them account number to refund me my money. I just pay half of my rent last month. I’ve given to get the car my account number and I’m looking for a house right now."

favour blinks said:

"Madam Dey tie you for the house, can’t u leave."

The tenant said:

"I’m looking for a house already."

