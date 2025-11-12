A man has highlighted his observation about the recent clash involving FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Naval Officer Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima

According to the young man, something does not appear to be right, and that Wike should be worried

He said Yerima's refusal to bow to Wike's demand, despite his calling the Chief of Defence Staff, suggests that the matter had gone beyond the minister's influence

Richard Chibo, a Nigerian entrepreneur, has drawn people's attention to what he deduced from the clash between FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Naval Officer Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima.

While noting that Yerima was specifically chosen for that mission and delivered successfully, Richard said Wike should be worried, as something does not seem right.

"Why Wike should be worried," Man explains

Richard, in a Facebook post, noted that the naval officer refused to heed Wike's demand despite making a call to the Chief of Defence Staff.

Richard noted that Yerima's insistence on denying Wike entry to the site suggested that he was acting under a higher authority, which was beyond politics.

Richard described the clash as a sign of struggling authority and claimed that Wike's power was being tested and had been reduced without his knowledge.

He concluded by noting that the viral incident showed desperation, and not leadership. Richard's two cents on the incident read:

"This particular soldier was specifically chosen for this mission by those who sent him, and he delivered excellently. Wike should be worried and careful because something is not right.

"In the first slide, Wike was seen speaking with the CDS. In the second, he handed his own phone to the military officer to speak with the CDS. In the last slide, the military personnel was speaking with the CDS.

"After the calls, the officer still insisted that Wike could not enter the land, and at the end of all the gra gra, Wike left the premises while the soldiers stood their ground.

"Common sense should tell you that even the CDS Wike called didn’t give the order he was expecting.

"That means the officer was acting under a higher or well defined instruction, not mere politics. Wike should be worried because that soldier’s calm confidence came from authority and backing.

"When a military man refuses to bend, even after you call the Chief of Defence Staff, it means the matter has gone beyond your influence.

"And then, a supposed FCT Minister calling the CDS to report, and even handing his own phone to a military officer to speak with the CDS, is a clear sign of a struggling authority, a man whose power is being quietly tested and possibly reduced. It shows desperation, not leadership."

Wike-Yerima clash: Man's observation elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's observation below:

Emoh Adoga said:

"Wike's power has been reduced. But I'm not sure he's aware. However, the officer is quite brave and disciplined. His composure under pressure, needs to be studied."

Chibuike Orlu-wehuje said:

"He had no business going to that place. A simple call across to the relevant authorities would have addressed the issue more maturely and our of the media drama. In all, some powerful forces are working behind the scene to curtail and neutralize Wike's powers."

Melvin Ogu said:

"The thing is the CDS knows that the Frm. Chief Of Naval Staff is his senior thou RTD. So there was little or nothing the CDS would do at that particular time. Remember the Officer told Wike that once a Chief of Naval Staff always a CNS."

Tayo Idris said:

"Hmm intelligent observation.

"Well going by your post, especially the second to the last paragraph, there's only one person in that capacity higher than the CDS.

"But why am I suspecting the President?"

Ebuka Ibenye said:

"1st observation: His hand was in his pocket while receiving the phone from wike( Bloody Civilian).

"2nd observation: immediately after receiving the phone from him, knowing it was the CDS he removed his hands and folded it at attention while speaking. [Military Discipline]."

Wike-Yerima clash: Tinubu's defence minister reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tinubu's defence minister, Mohammed Badaru, had reacted to Wike's clash with a naval officer.

While speaking at a press conference organised for the commencement of activities for the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, November 12, Badaru noted that the Armed Forces would not abandon any officer who carries out any lawful duties.

The Punch reported that he further explained that the defence authorities are looking at the matter and assured that high protection is guaranteed for any officer on lawful duty.

