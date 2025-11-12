A Nigerian man has shared a post on X showing an 'unseen' part of Nyesom Wike's viral confrontation with a naval officer

Naval Officer Yerima earned praises online following his recent faceoff with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory

Many social media users who watched the video were left in awe over the officer's display of what they called 'professionalism'

A Nigerian man brought fresh attention to the viral encounter between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and Naval Officer Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima.

He shared a rare video that captured a previously 'unseen' part of the incident that had already gone viral.

Man posts rare clip of Wike vs Navy confrontation

The clip was posted by an X user identified as @imajicktv who added a brief caption while sharing it online.

It showed a different angle of the confrontation, revealing details that many viewers had not noticed in the earlier clip.

The new part showed what happened minutes before the widely circulated clips that captured public attention.

In the video, the Minister arrived at the location accompanied by several security personnel and attempted to gain access to a piece of land.

Soldiers stationed there, including Officer Yerima, blocked the entry, leading to a tense standoff between the two sides.

"Wike VS Navy. This is another part of the video you didn't see," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail Wike Vs Navy confrontation

Nigerians reacted massively in the comments section.

@mumy DDMA said:

"God bless you Yerima. you're so respectful, well schooled, combatant, intelligent, gentle but fearless and well trained. Today am so proud of NDA."

@ADESHINA reacted:

"This navy officer has gained a very special respect to all Nigerian. Very smart and courageous officer."

@hladalocse reacted:

"Today, everyone is celebrating this officer for standing his ground, and rightly so. But when the cameras go off and the headlines fade, I hope Nigerians will still speak up for him. When Wiikee begins to deal with him quietly, I hope we'll remember this moment. When his promotion is delayed or denied, I hope we'll raise our voices. When he's transferred to some remote community as punishment for doing the right thing, I hope we won't stay silent. Because in this country, those who stand up to power often pay the highest price, and these men rarely forgive those who refuse to bow."

@aydickson said:

"After tonight they will understand the relevance of Nigeria politics, the boy will understand why service chiefs are always at NSA office and they are his bosses who are above 50 and he is just 24."

@Yoüñg added:

"He is a Lieutenant in Navy which is equivalent to Captain in the Army. And three star general (Rear Admiral) gave him order and you expected him to keep mute. Wike office is an appointment as his tenure will expire one day and a general will remain a general till death. If not for democracy can Wike try this during the Abacha regime. The person which that order came from is bigger than wike in a working country."

Nigerian man speaks about Naval Officer Yerima

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who knows the Naval Officer Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, who stood up to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike spoke up.

According to the young man, he knew the officer since childhood days and they even ate from the same plate most times.

