A clip trending online shows the moment A.M. Yerima confronted a police officer during his altercation with Nyeso Wike

The military officer insisted that the policeman should stop talking because they are not mates in the armed forces

He insisted that the policeman is his junior in terms of rank and that he should not talk when he is talking

More clips from the scene that played out between Nyeso Wike and a military oficer are emerging on social media.

Many parts of the clip show different angles to what transpired between the FCT Minister and the naval officer.

The navy officer told the policeman not to talk. Photo credit: X/Olakunle_Omoba/AIT.

Source: Twitter

Another part of the video reposted on X by Olakunle_Omoba shows the moment the naval officer engaged in an argument with a police man.

It appeared the policeman was attached to the FCT minister who confronted the naval officer over a disputed parcel of land in Abuja.

In the video, the military office, A.M. Yerima told the policeman that he (Yerima) was his senior.

His words:

"You cannot shut me up. You are my junior. You cannot even talk when I'm talking. I will be talking and policemen will be talking."

Wike and the naval officer engaged in a heated argument over a parcel of land. Photo credit: X/Nyeso Wike.

Source: Twitter

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Wike vs military officer

@whaleslogistics said:

"The only one thing of worry here should be how the Nigerian security agencies do not have any form of good relationship or synergy. If only they knew they primarily worked for the people, you’d not see uniformed men from different agencies fighting themselves over politicians."

@Simply_Omotayo_ said:

"Levels dey to this service. I like his confidence and boldness."

@FamousElvis said:

"I felt the pressure on that his left hand if Wike wasn’t there that popo left ear for dn tear.. Omo."

@texyte said:

"Clearly depicts how those we put in authority are mostly our reflection …with that statement the soldier was mirroring the minister."

@skzee_tradez said:

"Words couldn't come out of the police mans mouth, him nearly bite his lips commot."

@anaekwe10 said:

"Nigeria police is the most useless police in the whole world, army don see una finish."

@DanielUdoe52275 said:

"Very funny!!! You're asking someone to get out and you're the one getting out Everything just funny aswr."

@CasmirImo said:

"This is a lesson for all politicians This issue is in public court and the judgement is against Wike. The public always support anyone that can stand their ground against a bully. Wike shouldn’t have gone there in the first place putting his life at risk."

@Galatians2_2O said:

"If I be policeman, I for just go retire jeje because nobody rate those guys mehn."

Man shares what his friend said about video of naval officer and Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man shared what his military friend told him about the trending video of a naval officer confronting Wike.

The man said the video was being played in barracks.

He was reacting to a post made on X by the Nigerian Defense Headwaters.

Source: Legit.ng