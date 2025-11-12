A Nigerian man who knows the Naval Officer Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, who stood up to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has spoken up

According to the young man, he knew the officer since childhood days and they even ate from the same plate most times

Social media users have been taking turns to share their opinions about the officer who had a bold confrontation with Wike

A Nigerian engineer has come forward to share his memories of Lieutenant Ahmad Yerima, the naval officer who was was involved in a confrontation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The man disclosed that he had known the officer for many years since their early days in the same neighbourhood.

Childhood pal of Naval Officer Yerima speaks

The man, who identified himself as @midhenry25 on X, spoke about Yerima while recalling the time they spent together as children.

According to him, their families were close, and he often shared meals with the officer from the same plate while they were growing up.

He described Yerima as a calm and intelligent young man who had always been respectful and friendly towards others.

In his post, @midhenry25 wrote that Yerima had been a cool guy right from Elelenwo in the early 90s, adding that he was his childhood friend's younger brother.

He went on to praise the officer for being smart, respectful and welcoming, and commended his courage during the recent encounter with the FCT Minister.

He further mentioned that they used to eat from the same plate most times, as Yerima often moved around with his elder brother.

Reactions as Nigerians praise Officer Yerima

Nigerians have since been showering accoladed on the officer who had a faceoff with Nyesom Wike.

@mumy DDMA said:

"God bless you Yerima. You're so respectful, well schooled, combatant, intelligent, gentle but fearless and well trained. Today am so proud of NDA."

@Yoüñg said:

"He is a Lieutenant in Navy which is equivalent to Captain in the Army. And three star general (Rear Admiral) gave him order and you expected him to keep mute. Wike office is an appointment as his tenure will expire one day and a general will remain a general till death. If not for democracy can Wike try this during the Abacha regime. The person which that order came from is bigger than wike in a working country."

@aydickson added:

"After tonight they will understand the relevance of Nigeria politics, the boy will understand why service chiefs are always at NSA office and they are his bosses who are above 50 and he is just 24."

@Boy Dera added:

"I know say you must post am."

Army clarifies video of confrontation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian Army dismissed claims of misconduct following a viral video of its personnel's confrontation with Anambra deputy governor.

The Army said troops were responding to a distress call from NYSC officials and INEC staff allegedly held hostage by suspected political thugs.

