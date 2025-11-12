Wike Vs Naval Officer: Nigerian Man Shares What His Military Friend Told Him About Trending Video
- Social media users are reacting to the video of the naval officer who had an altercation with FCT Minister, Nyeso Wike
- The video emerged online and thrilled some netizens who praised the soldier for standing his ground
- A man has shared one thing his friend in the military told him about the circulating video that captured the confrontation
The Nigerian military officer who stood up to FCT minister Nyeso Wike has become a hero to some social media users.
The FCT Minister and the naval officer had a heated verbal exchange in Abuja at the site of a disputed plot of land.
The video is trending and attracting varied reactions from Nigerians, with some saying the officer was right, while others insist he was at fault.
In a reaction posted on X, financial and economic analyst, Kalu Aja said his friend in the military said the video is being played in barracks.
He was reacting to a post by the Nigerian Defense Headquarters which posted cropped photo of the officer with the following words:
"It is an honour to serve in the Nigerian military. Unshaken, unbent, unbroken."
Reacting to the post, Aja said:
"Hope you can understand what this means and the message being passed. A military friend said that the video is being played on loop in the barracks."
A lot of people who reacted to the post insist the military is standing by the officer which was why the post was made.
See the post below:
Reactions to video of soldier confronting Wike
@anasuachara said:
"Our people say that one who married a quarrelsome woman should get ready to always take a bruised nose outside."
@FranciscoBrainy said:
"The military standing by their man cos disrespect to one is disrespect to all. And trust me, many military personnel's are irritated by Wike's arrogance and have been looking for ways to put him in his place."
@uwahbasil29 said:
"When politics clashes with the uniform, pride reacts. Calling an officer a fool isn’t just an outburst — it’s a message. And it’s already playing on loop where respect is earned, not demanded."
@judeandeh said:
"Tinubu needs to handle this carefully. The fact that some military personnel were sacked a few weeks back for an attempted coup & Buratai's post sends a clear signal that they're not in alignment with his government."
@fairy_smiles said:
"With the US threat, downplaying the millitary's authority on camera is a very bad idea. It's good pr in a way to send out a message that the Nigerian military will stand their ground even in d face of their leaders. Esp when d leader is internationally corrupt."
@Peteribeabuchi said:
"There’s already tension and a rumored coup. Calling an active military man on orders a fool while on camera is not a good idea. The minister should have handled that properly."
"Sir, I’m not a fool": Lady reacts as Wike clashes with soldier, shares observation about viral clip
Buratai speaks on Wike's clash with military officers
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Tukur Buratai said Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), might have gotten it wrong with his confrontation with a soldier in uniform during his enforcement visit to a disputed land in Abuja on Tuesday, November 11.
In a Facebook post hours after the incident, the former army boss noted that the "public disparagement of a uniformed officer of the Nigerian Armed Forces" by the minister went beyond ordinary misconduct, but was a potential threat to the integrity of the institution and national security.
