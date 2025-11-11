While many people have celebrated the conduct of the military officer who stood up to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, a barrister has frowned upon it

According to the barrister, the naval officer is not a hero, as he left his constitutional duties to guard the property of his former boss

The legal practitioner also faulted Wike for the manner in which he spoke to the naval officer, who was merely obeying orders

A Nigerian barrister, Firsts Baba Isa, has reacted to the viral video of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike and a military officer, A.M. Yerima, having a heated exchange at a property in Gaduwa, Abuja.

Earlier on Tuesday, Wike was blocked by soldiers from accessing a piece of land in Gaduwa, Abuja, and he had a face-off with Yerima in the course of the incident.

Lawyer faults Wike and military officer

While many Nigerians are hailing the military officer as a hero for how he conducted himself, Barrister Isa thinks otherwise.

In a Facebook post, the lawyer, who blasted Wike for how he spoke to the military officer, said Yerima was no hero.

Isa, who pointed out that Yerima is a naval officer, slammed him for leaving his constitutional duties to guard a land belonging to his former boss, in a city that many Nigerians can't afford to pay rent.

While other countries celebrate their armed forces for defending their territorial integrity, Isa expressed disappointment that Nigerians were making a hero of a military officer who was guarding his ex-boss' land.

His comment on the military officer read:

"...The Naval Officer.

"He is not a hero. Hero for what? Naval officers in other countries don’t achieve hero status by being deployed to guard highbrow properties of their former bosses. This is why Donald Trump said he will come in, bomb us and leave and no one will even know. How would we know when a commissioned naval officer is leading well armed naval forces to guard land? Ordinary land o.

"Other countries are celebrating their armed forces personnel for defending their terrorial integity, Nigerians are celebrating a commissioned Naval Officer for guarding his ex boss’s land and telling a garrulous minister “I’m not a fool” three times. And you are saying he was fearless, he was brave… brave doing what? This is why people think we are a joke.

"Ownership of land is a purely civil matter and you should be embarrassed on behalf of Nigeria that a Naval officer and armed squad is involved in determining and protecting the ownership of land.

"Out of the over 200 million Nigerians how many of us can own property in the FCT? But today your hero is a Naval officer who left his constitutional duties to guard the property of his former boss in a city that ordinary Nigerians cannot even afford to pay their rents, in a country where America has vowed to attack us because of Christian genocide due to the failure of the military.

"Before you look for a hero in this fight, show me your land in the FCT where even Boys Scouts are guarding. Can you even afford rent in Abuja? Please, go and warm that stew you cooked last week and eat with eba. If you can survive Nigeria, you are your own hero."

Reactions trail lawyer's submission

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's take on the viral incident below:

Hilary Ebughe said:

"Election time wey we go need them to be hero, them go collect money from same politicians go drink hero. Abeg where 'Ned' I mean 'Chinedu' come help me buy bread make I take stew wey dey house chop as oga FBI don talk."

Oneh Thomas Akang said:

"U also know that in military there's what is called order and u must obey it to the later, the officer was carrying out an order and he did that perfectly well sir, is part of his job."

SantaThomas Awup said:

"I am sincerely happy with the fact that I finally saw someone with a Facebook verification blue tick that has the same opinion on this matter like me... And na lawyer sef.... Guys I'm so right today."

Fadekemi Onafowope Dina said:

"Thanks jare. I am my own hero.

"Don't mind the ones calling him hero, it because he's good looking ni. Their senses are not processing the fact but are processing his good looks."

Enotse Aboh said:

"What ever happens after, the young man have shown the world how bold and courageous he is , and that's exactly what the world wants to see..... Make I go warm stew eat my rice."

