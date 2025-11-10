A US soldier shared a funny TikTok video listing the Nigerian cities she may enter, sparking attention and discussions online among Nigerians

A US soldier wrote a funny message to the people of Nigeria who live in Minna, Offa, Ila, and Ibadan amid threats by the US president.

She shared a video of herself on her TikTok page and listed the said places as the locations she would visit upon coming to Nigeria.

US soldier sends message to Nigerians

The statement by the US soldier comes amid threats made by US President Donald Trump over alleged genocide in Nigeria, while warning the Nigerian government to take action, or he would be forced to carry out a military operation in the country.

In response to his threat, President Bola Tinubu stated that there is no genocide or persecution of Christians in Nigeria, while also emphasizing that the government has always promoted unity and respected all faiths.

Amid this, a US soldier took to her page to speak about the locations she would pass through upon a possible entry into Nigeria.

According to a post she shared on her page, @lifeofpheez, via the popular social media platform TikTok, she mentioned that she would enter from Minna while also listing other places.

In her TikTok video, the caption read:

"We go enter from Minna, enter Offa, con go Ila, burst out go Ibadan. E to daran."

Her post carried a native word: 'e ti daran," which translates to English as 'you're in trouble.'

She also added in the video description:

"Make una just get ready."

As the post circulated online, concerned individuals flooded the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as US soldier names locations

*𝕀𝔹ℝ𝔸ℍ𝕀𝕄 𝔻ℂ* stressed:

"Lenu ÓMÒ ta Dawo visa fun."

KING BAYE UNIVERSE added:

"Rasheedah you left home to destroy home?"

Benitoite Bakery stressed:

"Fawaz ti tun repost, be like dey send Fawaz to Ibadan people."

Adetolaaaaa added:

"E fun wa di January….e wa pa gbogbo wa ni january."

Jensen Shaibu added:

"Abeg make una clear Ijebu."

meenat5968 shared:

"E ma bo ni malete E pa gbogbo wa danu."

Bibiy said:

"Offa keh na only anamo we get oo."

AgbaraOlorun01 stressed:

"Nigerian is the first country that we turn war to comedy."

Girly noted:

"You and fawaz and every other Yoruba in that USA army sha just Dey threaten us anyhow. olorun wa o."

Victor shared:

"Omo ale… sha first go clear my ex family house for oshogbo."

Princeaderemiphotography stressed:

"Offa bawo. Sanuu mi ooo grandma mi o ti dagba oooo."

CAKES IN OFFA/ILORIN added:

"Dey come offa nah we get baba oluode aluwo."

KawawaJnr noted:

"Offa bawo abeg o, ah no do anything for this life o."

alari715 shared:

"Ogbomosho people are save ogun ojalu logbomosho , let me sha go and borrow money now in case."

Tot bag vendor in ibadan/lagos said:

"Epa gbogbo awon ara Oke itunu ni mokola ibadan My ex dey there."

OLASHILE noted:

"Agbako where I wan con go now when you enter minna and offa."

Watch the video below:

