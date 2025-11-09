A spiritualist lamented that her daughter was expelled from school because she practised African tradition.

She opened up about what her child faced in school due to her religion from the authorities and other students

Many who came across the video shared similar experiences and advised the mother on what to do

A Nigerian woman who practised African tradition came online to share how her daughter was expelled from school because of their religion.

She gave details of several events that led up to her daughter’s expulsion.

A spiritualist laments as her daughter is expelled from school because she practised African tradition. Photo: @ughegbeigho

Source: TikTok

In a video by @ughegbeigho on TikTok, the woman shared how her daughter was treated in school because of their religion.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as school expels child over religion

@Mistaperezie said:

"Get a lawyer and sue them .. it’s in the law .. do you need help with that ??"

@Evan said:

"Madam, do you love your child, you better take her away from there. Leave Jesus out of the matter, He is not the one bullying your daughter. They should give you a refund after due calculations, and let peace reign. My two cents. The bullying wasn't necessary, you're free to embrace any religion."

@hafee said:

"With all due reapect ma pls keep ur child in the house while u go to the school an deal with them let the school refund u simple dat enviroment is not good fr her anymore."

@Zeemah Beauty said:

"This is not even Abt the Religion but the bully if a child attends a mixed religion schools owned by a Christian the child must participate in every thing they do and that doesn't make her a Christian bcos there will b nothing like IRS in their studies except the owner of the school runs the school like a govt school where Both Religion are studied the best is to take the child to a Muslim sch to avoid her join their practice."

@Payshie_kitchen said:

"Na so Dey bully me o because I’m a child of a native doctor."

@Princess C. Makuo said:

"Mama pls don’t force it, they could literally hurt her. Pls try to change schools for her."

@zeze said:

"Just finished watching the video, this how she fabricated lies on my son ooooo. Esosa it will never be well with you!"

@Big Sam said:

"Honestly speaking she just need to change the girl's school knowing very well the girl is not safe in that school, There is no need for making problem with the school."

A mother shares how school expelled her child over religion. Photo: @ughegbeigho

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a mother shared how much she paid after school gave her children 3kg gas cylinders each, while another showed the tabletop gas cooker her sister got and mentioned the party fee.

Graduating student receives wardrobe at school party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother reacted after her son received a wardrobe and a cooler at his school’s graduation party.

The mother mentioned how much she paid for the party and the location of the school in Ogun state, as many hailed the school's gifts and shared their thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng