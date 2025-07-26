A Nigerian mother reacted after her daughter received a table-top gas cooker at her school’s graduation party

A Nigerian mum reacted as her child received a table-top gas cooker at her school’s graduation party.

She mentioned that her daughter received the two-burner gas cooker as her present at the ceremony.

A Nigerian mum reacts as her child received a table-top gas cooker at her school’s graduation party. Photo: @mum_lizzy

Source: TikTok

In a video by @mum_lizzy on TikTok, the woman mentioned how much she paid for her child.

Woman impressed at children’s graduation party gift

The woman said she was impressed with the gifts, as she showed herself dancing at the school party.

While revealing how much they paid for the party, she mentioned that it was N25,000.

The mother hailed the school for the thoughtful gift as she showed herself unboxing the item.

She said:

“POV: My daughter’s school shared a very thoughtful gift. Kudusi fun yin. We paid 25k though.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail pupil’s gift at graduation party

Many reacted as she showed what she saw when she opened the carton, with some sharing their similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Bissybabe20 said:

"My son's skul will not see dis ooo....Na to be sharing QR&VR dem know."

@Fashion designer @ikotun

"I'm sure the party fee is up to 40/50k."

@Extiloconcepts said:

"Honestly, they really tried."

@IFE MAKEUPARTIST & BEADMAKER said:

"Ahhhh. A whole gas cooker ke . They tried oo."

@Gladysobazee official said:

"My children school them gave us one one GLE with fuel inside."

@IRENIMOYAN STORE @ IKORODU said:

"dey tried d table gas worth 17k."

@folashadeogunrem4 said:

"25k no be small money."

@herbeeodun_22 said:

"They tried. It's worth it."

@D_queen said:

"Na inside movie o, don’t mind my sister o, her table gas is faulty so she bought another one before going to the party ni o, abi u see everyone one carrying it. Wisdom."

@Cheap Items Naija warehouse said:

Another mother reacted after her children received 3kg gas cylinders at their school’s graduation and end-of-session party.

In a viral video on TikTok, she mentioned how much she paid for the party and the name of the school, stating that she was impressed with the children's gift at the party.

In a related story, a young girl’s parents threw a birthday party for their daughter in class, disrupting the class activities for the day.

Child receives expensive birthday presents at school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother showed the items her child received during his classmate's birthday at school.

She unboxed the package, which had her son's name on it, and unveiled the expensive items inside.

Many who came across the video hailed the celebrant's family for the items they gave to their child's classmates.

