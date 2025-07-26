A Nigerian mother reacted after her children received 3kg gas cylinders at their school’s graduation party

A Nigerian mum reacted as her children received 3kg gas cylinders at their school’s graduation party.

She mentioned that her twin kids graduated from kindergarten and were given the cylinder as their present.

A Nigerian mum reacts as her children received 3kg gas cylinders at their school’s graduation party. Photo: @ruqayyahmi

Source: TikTok

In a video by @ruqayyahmi on TikTok, the woman mentioned the school’s name and the amount she paid for each child.

Woman impressed at children’s graduation party gift

The woman said she was impressed with the gifts, as she showed herself dancing at the school party.

She said that her children’s school’s name was Treasure Ambassador Kiddies School.

When asked how much they paid for the party, she mentioned that it was N20,000 for each child.

The video was captioned:

“POV: I attended my kids school end of term party and each child collected 3kg gas cylinder. I’m so impressed. Treasure Ambassador kiddies school Una do this one ooo.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail children’s 3kg gas cylinder gift

@Abdulazeez Qudrot Abdullateef said:

"The cylinder alone is 21k self."

@Preshy said:

"My sister wen pay 30k,na I take away and coke den share,I just dey laugh because the tin shock me,mean while the school proprietor gifts her teachers 30kg bag of rice and 5 liters of groundnut oil."

@Fejipraise said:

"So my children school wey pay 8k make I no just put mind abi."

@Victory said:

"Me sef shout Obara Jesus people wey even pay 150k per one child nor even get umbrella as na even rainy season sef na con full 6kg gas ha best school ever if them even increase school fees it is worth it."

@MoBrands said:

"We paid 10k, they gave us baff. No food for parents."

@folagold506 said:

"See me laughing o they gave my daughter small coke and biscuit with 40L notebook and we pay 14k."

@Motunrayo said:

"My little bro of 6yrs old pay 80k you won't believe Na only take away and table water dem give him only him sef parents no see food chop."

@mirable said:

"I need to register my child in thus school i no mind the distance pls where is the school located."

@Clownyberry3 said:

"Just go and keep it somewhere good,nah part of university property when they grow lobatan."

A Nigerian mother reacted after her children received 3kg gas cylinders at their school's graduation party. Photo: @ruqayyahmi

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a young girl’s parents threw a birthday party for their daughter in class while a man dressed as Spiderman for his son's birthday.

Child receives expensive birthday presents at school

In a related story on Legit.ng, Nigerian mother showed the items her child received during his classmate's birthday at school.

She unboxed the package, which had her son's name on it, and unveiled the expensive items inside.

Many who came across the video hailed the celebrant's family for the items they gave to their child's classmates.

