A Nigerian mother reacted after her son received a wardrobe and a cooler at his school’s graduation party

The mother mentioned how much she paid for the party and the location of the school in Ogun state

Many reacted as she showed what was inside the wardrobe, sparking conversations about school parties

A Nigerian mum reacted as her child received a wardrobe and a cooler at his school’s graduation party.

She shared videos indicating that her son was a graduant at the ceremony.

Mum Reacts As Son Receives Wardrobe and Cooler At School’s Graduation Ceremony, Mentions Party Fee

Source: TikTok

In a video by @yetqueen223 on TikTok, the woman mentioned how much she paid for her child.

Woman impressed at children’s graduation party gift

The woman said she was impressed with the gifts, as she showed herself dancing at the school party.

While revealing how much they paid for the party, she mentioned that it was N60,000.

She also opened the wardrobe, which had several compartments, while confirming that the school was situated at Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

The woman said:

“Can your school ever?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail child’s gift at school graduation

The video went viral and garnered over 1.3 million views as of the time of this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Ricky Minaj said:

"This school is in ijebu ode right? I saw them today."

@BOLD-FIT WEARS said:

"E be like say d proprietor na carpenter."

@mumzytiwa said:

"my childrens school is very mature and intelligent they asked us to pay 5k and they shared Puff puff doing the party and they packed jollof rice and drinks for pupils after the party. there's not wasting of money on unnecessary stuff, me wey get big wordrop for house, my friend daughter school they collected 40k and shared 6kg celinder who no get it for house."

@O"Myde said:

"unti say i pay for 5 children,i will go home with 5 wardrobe,so i will come to school with bike,go back home with trailer."

@anigoldEmpire said:

"D principal husband na furniture man?? lol."

@Holumxy said:

"In my own opinion, i think this is just so irrelevant. i mean, things to give should just have to be related to things for educational purposes. no school bag? no complete set of text book? no correct nice lunch cooler? watin do mini laptop? watin do other stuffs relating to the kids education."

Mum Reacts As Son Receives Wardrobe and Cooler At School’s Graduation Ceremony, Mentions Party Fee

Source: TikTok

Another mother reacted after her children received 3kg gas cylinders at their school’s graduation and end-of-session party.

In a viral video on TikTok, she mentioned how much she paid for the party and the name of the school, stating that she was impressed with the children's gift at the party.

In a related story, a young girl’s parents threw a birthday party for their daughter in class, disrupting the class activities for the day.

Child gets table-top gas cooker at graduation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother reacted after her daughter received a table-top gas cooker at her school’s graduation party.

She mentioned how much she paid for the party and showed what she saw after opening the carton.

Many reacted as she showed what she saw when she opened the carton, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng