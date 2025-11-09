A female lawyer drew people’s attention to her observations about videos shared by Ned Nwoko

She questioned the senator about what she noticed about Regina Daniels’ brother’s action in the video

Many who came across the lawyer's post also shared their observations on the questions she asked

A female lawyer has questioned Ned Nwoko over the video he posted about his brother-in-law, Sammy West.

The actress had accused Ned Nwoko of domestic abuse during their marriage, vowing never to return. Ned, in turn, accused Regina Daniels of doing drugs.

A Nigerian female lawyer questions Ned Nwoko over videos he shared amid family crisis. Photo: Facebook/ Law in Pidgin, Instagram/@princenednwoko

Source: UGC

In a recent post, Ned Nwoko posted videos showing Regina's brother, Sammy, having an altercation in his compound, while narrating how he sponsored the young man in a higher institution.

Legit.ng had also reported that Regina had accused her husband of arresting her brother and keeping him in custody.

Lawyer questions Ned over family drama

Identified on Facebook as Law In Pidgin, the female lawyer shared nine questions she wanted to ask Ned Nwoko concerning his videos and posts.

The lawyer said in her post:

"Too many questions to ask from Senator Prince Ned Nwoko post

1. Why Ned, Senator of the Federal Republic no report the dr&- ug act wey dey happen for him house to NDLEA?

2. Who dey open gate for Regina brother and friends wey him say dey bring dru!;- gs for Regina? Abi them dey jump fence enter?

3. Who gate man and security agents dey take instructions from? Him no tell them make them no allow those people enter him compound again?

4. When him marry Regina, na the whole family him marry? Why him no tell them to give am breathing space?

5. If you watch that video well, Sammy come to defend him sister. Wetin happen before that video? That video na half video. Make him post from beginning.

6. Since the family dey do dru-+_ g as him talk, him suppose happy say them no want again. Which one come be say Regina go go rehab?

7. Una wan tell me say Ned wey be Senator and wey get money no go fit stop those r!! fraffs wey dey come him house come cause wahala?

8. Ned get mobile men for him house. Why the mobile men no dey search this people wey dey bring the dru-+;_g?

9. As senator, people dey come your house come give your wife dru-+1 gs and you no fit stop them? A whole Senator?

"Dear Pa Ned, if you no follow support am make she dey high, then you fail Regina as husband and father. You no fit stop people wey dey bring market come give your wife for house? Make it make sense. I no dey talk of the ones she dey do for outside ooo. I mean the one wey dey happen for your roof."

Ned vs Regina: Reactions trail lawyer's stance

Mercy Ann said:

"From the Man's write up, I think he is saying the truth."

Patience Ntinu Emmanuel said:

"You be correct lawyer. These questions are very vital."

Adama James said:

"For the fact that Regina never denied doing dr*#g , I believe everything Pa Ned said, but if Gina said she's tired of the marriage and want to leave, let him allow her to go so that both of them can be at peace."

A female lawyer shares what she noticed about Ned Nwoko's family drama. Photo: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

US-based man advises Ned Nwoko on family drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in the US has slammed Ned Nwoko over his ongoing family drama with his wife, Regina Daniels.

He faulted the senator over how he was handling the matter and advised him on what he should do instead.

The man’s post is trending, sparking mixed reactions from netizens who came across what he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng