A post shared by a Nigerian Catholic Priest trended online because of a post he shared concerning US President Donald Trump

The Catholic priest shared what he was expecting from the United States following Trump’s threat

This came after Donald Trump claimed a record number of Christians were being killed in Nigeria, and he was coming to stop it

A Nigerian Catholic Priest, Father Chinyere Oluoma, has shared his thoughts on the planned intervention of the United States of America over Nigeria’s security.

His post followed a threat issued by the American leader, telling Nigeria that his country might step in to resolve lingering security challenges.

A Catholic priest shares his opinion on Trump's plan to take action in Nigeria. Photo: Facebook/ Fada Uluoma, Getty Images/ Andrew Harnik

Source: UGC

Fr. Oluoma, on his Facebook page, shared what he hoped from the planned invasion.

His Facebook post read:

“The POTUS has designated Nigeria a country of particular concern on the ground of genocide against Christians. Prior to this designation, there's been arguments on whether there's a genocide against Christians or not. I will pass on this. Rather, I've got three things to say on this:

"1. What comes around goes round. During GEJ's administration, Tinubu wrote in 2014: "the slaughtering of Christian worshippers is strongly condemnable. It calls to question the competence of Jonathan to protect Nigerians"

"We know how some Northern politicians then got Obama to designate Nigeria too and the negative consequences for GEJ's government.

"That slaughtering continued with Buhari's administration and and hasn't stopped yet. So, instead of exasperating myself on what term to use and describe the deaths, I'd rather call our attention to the fact that history( bad ones for that matter) repeats itself in Nigeria. This should be a bigger worry for us.

"It means that Nigeria spins in a vicious cycle or circle, and the only way out is radical reforms. Nigeria needs intentional, strategic and deliberate reform from constitutional basis and level.

"2. The USA has taken it's decision. Arguments about whether there's genocide or not is both unnecessary now and insensitive to victims of bloodshed in Nigeria. There is genocide in Nigeria against ordinary Nigerians, and government should take all the blame for not living up to it's responsibility.

"Genocide is going on in the North, in the middle belt, in the south south and in the south east. Christians, Muslims, non believers are among the victims. If it will take this designation by the US to waken the federal government up to ruthlessly go after the killers, why should anyone quarrel with it?

"The recurring insecurity in Nigeria is another evidence that policing in Nigeria needs to be restructured or reformed. State police was long overdue since yester years, as in sinceeeeeee

“3. I don't know the diplomatic implications of this designation for the country and how it may affect ordinary Nigerians, I hope that the USA will specifically target the personal interests of the political class and not just dump blanket sanctions on the country that will end up affecting the poor people who are already the victims of the whole insecurity.

“If the USA cannot selectively target the personal interests of the political class who have the responsibility of securing the country, and force them into confronting the insecurity, then the designation means nothing to us besides the momentary emotional gratification some are binging on now. Maybe this designation will also make PBAT to appoint a seasoned technocrat as Nigeria's ambassador to the USA."

Reactions trail Catholic priest's opinion on Trump's plan

Ornguga Samuel Ter said:

"Well articulated Fr. You are apolitical and unbiased both to the US and Nigerian governments. The US government should better target individuals instead of the general populace."

Chidera Vitalis Ononiwu said:

"I will do better as Nigeria's Ambassador to America."

Okwudili Ogbunuzor said:

"Thanks padre for this indepth analysis. Charles Awuzie come and see intelligent and unbiased analysis of the political and security quagmire in nigeria."

Trump threatens to take action in Nigeria over security issues. Photo: Getty Images/ Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a lady wrote an open letter to Trump, asking him not to send the US military to Nigeria.

Scientist reacts to Trump's planned invasion

Legit.ng previously reposted that a political scientist and gadget technician has shared his opinion about Trump's recent decision to get involved in Nigeria's situation.

In a post, he spoke about the development, stating that Trump was coming to put things in place and deal with 'terrorism'.

Nigerians have since been reacting to the recent comments by Trump about the situation in Nigeria and his plan to take action.

Source: Legit.ng