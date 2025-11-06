A Nigerian lady has shared a post on Instagram defending Ned Nwoko, the husband of actress Regina Daniels

A Nigerian lady was criticised online after taking sides with Senator Ned Nwoko, the husband of popular actress Regina Daniels.

She took to social media to make her position known, insisting that the politician had been wrongly accused and deserved public sympathy.

Her post quickly gained attention as many TikTok users debated her views and the reason behind her defence of the lawmaker.

The lady, identified on Instagram as @esthersky, made the remarks in a lengthy post where she openly expressed her intention to stand up for Ned Nwoko.

She argued that he had not done anything wrong to his wife, Regina, and that people were unfairly treating him.

Esther explained that she was ready to take action beyond social media, announcing plans to organise a protest in his favour.

According to her, the protest would be a peaceful one aimed at clearing the senator’s name and demanding justice for him.

In her post, she wrote that she would be leading a protest for justice for Ned Nwoko and encouraged those willing to participate to send their numbers through private message so they could be added to a WhatsApp group.

She maintained that the senator was being victimised despite being an innocent man who genuinely loved his wife.

Nigerian lady alleges that senator Ned Nwoko did nothing bad to Regina Daniels. Photo credit: @regina.daniels/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Esther went on to claim that Ned Nwoko had shown Regina more love and care than he did towards his other wives.

She alleged that the actress had walked away from the marriage on her own and was now trying to gain public sympathy.

Esther further stated that the video Regina shared online was proof that she was the one at fault.

She accused the actress and her supporters of intimidating the senator, insisting that he was the real victim in the ongoing drama.

Ending her statement, Esther told her critics that they were free to insult her as much as they liked, adding that she did not care about anyone’s opinion.

In her words:

"I shall be leading protest for justice for Ned Nwoko. If u want to join the peaceful protest for Ned Nwoko slide in my dm drop ur number I add u to Whassp group. U all can’t be maltreating innocent man. He did nothin to Regina. He only loved and even cared for her more than the other wives. Na street Regina run Ned Nwoko. Now dem Dey play pity card online. All the care this man cares for u. Nko? The video u Regina posted today shows. U guilty of what Ned accused u. Na una Dey intimidate Ned self. #justicefornednwoko. Feeel free to insullllt me ooh. Esther sky no send."

Reactions as lady defends Ned Nwoko

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Sandysbakery1 said:

"Lol. We know you are ready to be d 7th wife. Congratulations girl. Ur dreams are almost coming through."

Tochy_nwanyioma said:

"I saw a video of you and her brother last week and you are acting this way. Why? Keep on pushing her until she commits and you, radiogad and others will rest."

Chioma.i said:

"You think he will marry you, dey play."

Tilda_4906 said:

"You don crase ooo but if say the man from my place I for join the protest but I no sabi am."

Lizzy_organic_skincare_ said:

"Uproot me woman."

Pretty_junebby said:

"Awwwwww you are doing well Ned will recognize you that you stood by him. Keep it up."

Billejada said:

"So true Justice for EPA."

Nahjuanatu said:

"U can just apply to him to replace her."

Stanley_6_to_6 reacted:

"Old man go home go meet your other 4 wife’s make you still they shame small."

