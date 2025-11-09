Many social media users are commenting on Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels marriage amid their ongoing fight

A social media users has said he pities the actress because she paused her career to get married to the senator

The man said Regina Daniels had a lot of potential when she was coming up as actress in the Nollywood industry

Multiple reactions have continued to trail the escalating marriage drama between Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Ned Nwoko released more details of what he reportedly put up with, sparking further reactions from netizens.

The man said Regina Daniels had a lot of potential.

While some people are defending Ned Nwoko, others are saying Regina Daniels is also not to blame.

An X user identified as ManLikeIcey has also weighed in on the trending relationship issue.

According to the man, Regina Daniels may have lost some of the potentials she had while coming up as an actress.

He said:

"In all of these, I feel for Regina Daniels for pausing her acting career because of Ned. She had so much potentials."

An internet user said he pities the actress.

Reactions as man says he pities Regina Daniels

Golden Boy

@ola_golden said:

"A good Career, a relationship with someone in her age bracket. But she chose the Luxury lifestyle. A quick path to wealth. Nothing wrong in all of that. But she should take responsibility for all her actions and leave Nigerians alone."

@amanozie said:

"She still has those potentials, he should let her go shikena."

@Chelseajr001 said:

"She went for the money. But didn’t had a thought of what if..."

@ShoppyYuppie said:

"She paused her career for her own greed not for NED, if she decided not to married Ned, will Ned force her?"

@ex_s_22 said:

"True man but I gat no pity at the end, this stupid celebrities made the younger generation feel like their relationship wasn’t good enough, now she wants to play victim? Let her enjoy what she dished out, at the end she enjoyed herself no hard feelings."

@MRFLOYD_247 said:

"Bro...ask yourself again if this is a well balanced take regarding their fall out. Shiit was consensual and y'all now blaming the man? She really get to you too. Yikes!!"

@diceunusual said:

"She had so much potential and was super popping when Ned came into her life."

@vuuy247609 said:

"As a woman focus on your career even if you are married to a rich man."

@godisk1ngg said:

"Oh Lord, make us a luminary known to all and make us more mature and sophisticated and let there be no trace of youthful naiveté. Amen!"

@Barth75230636 said:

"Her mum will be arrested soon for child traffikin."

Video shows Regina Daniels crying

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video of Regina Daniels crying about the alleged violence she is facing in her marriage has surfaced online.

In the viral clip, the mother of two claimed she no longer feels safe in the marriage, adding that the violence has become unbearable.

Legit.ng could not independently verify if the video was a recent one, as neither the actress nor her husband has addressed the issue as of the time of this report.

