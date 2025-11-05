An observant lady shared what she noticed about Regina Daniel’s latest video about her marital issues

She mentioned what the actress was pretending about, sparking reactions from people who saw her post

The lady’s post went viral and got people talking about the actress' viral marital crisis with her politician husband, ned Nwoko

A Nigerian lady shared her observations about Regina Daniels’ latest video, where she openly discussed her marital crisis.

The actress had released a video to share how she married her politician husband, Ned Nwoko, and warned people to desist from insulting her mother.

A lady shares what she observed about Regina Daniels in her viral video. Photo: Photo: Facebook/Nky Favour, Instagram/regina.daniels

Reacting to the video, a lady identified as Nky Favour on Facebook shared what she observed about the actress’s video.

She mentioned that the actress was trying to be strong, but she could see the pain in her eyes.

Her Facebook post read:

“Actress Regina Daniels finally broke her silence chaiiii, I can really see the pains in her eyes despite her pretending to be strong. According to her she will take her kids from her estranged husband Ned Nwoko by all means and train them with or without his help

“She ask everyone to stop accusing her mother that it was never her fault. That everyone should blame her because she fell in love with him and even told the family then if they don’t allow her marry Ned she will kpai herself and she even ran out of the house then and her family were looking for her.

“She said they were never broke , you all should stop saying Ned took them away from poverty. Be strong Gina.”

Regina Daniels opens up her marital woes in viral video. Photo: Photo: regina.daniels

Reactions trail woman’s observations about Regina’s video

Cynthia Muchira said:

"Beautiful girl take heart and move on.....I see queen in her house."

Ene Ceci said:

"Beautiful lady just be your self. Nothing wrong yet my love."

Gladys Uge said:

"You listen to enemies of progress forgoting your words, i fell in love with Ned. Marriage is all about Love, you can love a man of 100 years and marry him because there is love. Did Ned Nwoko disappoint you? Did he not maintained you that brought your fame high people saying Regina is the richest actress? Did he not respect you more than his other wives and made you an outing wife? N/b Enemies progress rejoice because you deceive Regina."

Ohiowere Innocent said:

"Which love did you fall in? Love over wealth and riches? My Dear is now your eyes come open that it's not all that glitters is gold. you forgpt your divinity and personality and lust over affluence . You were never in love but lust."

Cherish baby said:

"Hmmm it's well Sha may God help you."

Hafsat Hafsat said:

"Be strong ok God knows why."

In a related story, a man shares what other wives should learn from Regina Daniels amid her marital crisis.

