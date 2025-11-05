An observant Nigerian woman shared what she noticed about Regina Daniel’s video which she recently released

She pointed out what the actress said about her mother and why she considered it “not healthy”

The woman’s post went viral and caught people’s attention as many agree with what she said

A Nigerian woman shared her observations about Regina Daniels’ latest video, where she openly discussed her marital crisis.

The actress had released a video to share how she married her politician husband, Ned Nwoko, and warned people to desist from insulting her mother.

Woman Reacts to Regina Daniels’ Video on Marital Crisis, Shares Deep Observation About Actress

Source: UGC

Reacting to the video, a woman identified as Esiri Ochuko Uduaghan on Facebook shared what she observed about the actress’ video.

Her Facebook post read:

“I just watched Regina’s video… behind the brave face, I saw a 24-year-old young woman who has carried far more than she ever should have. Some aspects of her video struck me. When she said:

“> I was my mother’s only source of livelihood. Through me, she trained all her children....She has suffered so much. So it is my duty to make sure she’s happy.

“Ahh… I felt that! And It should not be so. That’s not healthy. No child should have to bear the burden of being their parent’s meal ticket. But sadly, in Nigeria, we’ve normalized this. I’ve written about this before and you can see how deeply socialized Regina is to embrace that role as if she was born for it.

“Then she said: Everyone warned me. My mum warned me. My brothers warned me. But I drove out at night, said I would k!ll myself if I didn’t marry Ned. I actually fell in love.” Omooo… the groomming could not be louder!!! She was too young to even know what love truly is or to differentiate love from groomming.

“And the saddest part is, she still doesn’t see the patterns of abuse she’s been through. Well.. Its early days yet. The more distance there is between her and that marriage, with time, growth, and knowledge, things will become clearer to her.

“When she said she didn’t want to fight Ned because of her sons, cos she didn’t want to destroy their father’s name, and then she added: “But it’s fine. They can bear my name.”

She added:

“Regina tried so hard to hold back her tears and put up a brave face. The meaningless ramblings, the exhausted sighs, all those are coping mechanisms. Her whole life just exploded before her eyes, and she’s still trying to find the words.

“Then that end part: "Guys I'm done with this video, I just sha hope I look cute...*checkedBeauty box" I Scrooaaameddd!!! Whatdahell. We aint seen nothing yet with these kids.

“Regina, you are a beautiful, intelligent, well-spoken young woman, with poise for days.. Your mum raised you well; her attention to detail shows in your composure and grace. I wish you and your family healing, peace, and clarity through all this.”

Reactions trail woman’s observations about Regina’s video

Judith Jonathan Igboanusi

Story of my life everyone warned me nah so I tk enter wetin I no understand

Ogechukwu Ndubueze

I was never in support of her marriage to that man and am happy he is out too. She is a star and this is just the beginning of her journey. May she find the peace and help that she needs

Kikky Chukwurah

She will pull through. This season wont drown her.

Source: Legit.ng