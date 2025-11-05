A post shared by a Nigerian man trended online because of what he said concerning US President Donald Trump

The man begged Trump not to intervene in Nigerian security matters, citing religious reasons

This came after Donald Trump claimed a record number of Christians were being killed in Nigeria, and he was coming to stop it

A Nigerian man has shared his thoughts on the planned intervention of the United States in Nigeria’s security.

His post followed a threat issued by the American president, Donald Trump, telling Nigeria that his country might step in to resolve lingering security challenges.

A Nigerian man begs Trump not to send the US military to Nigeria.

Identified on Facebook as Amb Ndi Ichie, the man wrote an open letter to Trump, telling him not to send his soldiers.

According to him, Nigerians did not need the US soldiers, citing religious reasons.

The post read:

“Donald trump please sir, we don't need your soldiers in our christian state called Nigeria, all this things that is happening is all about end time, remember that if Jesus returns all the dead bônes shall raise again, please we believe in Jesus.

“And with god all things are possible, and remember that tinubu is selected by god because what god is not aware doesn't happen, because here is west Africa Jesus is in control, he is the alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, only him knows who he will bless but he who will be blessed don't know him.

“Donald trump please we don't need humanly help all we need is Devine intervention, many crusade are going to hold because of this banditryy, and when god said is over there will be no hiding place for all this terroristz, so dey your day let Jesus our personal lord and savior handle this case in the spiritual realm, WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE. thanks for changing your mind, Jesus is lord.”

A Nigerian man writes to Trump over his threat to take action in Nigeria.

Reactions trail man’s post on Trump’s threat

Johnson Olutoye said:

"Is because they haven't kidnap your relatives and ask you to pay #10,000000 and also kill the person."

Francis Emeka said:

"Na when them Islamise you go know say kaki no be leather."

movewithjoy said:

"Right from the day of John the Baptist, the kingdom of heaven suffered violence, and only the violent once takes it by Force."

Realideke OziokoChukwudi said:

"Where has Jesus been all this while, confused man."

Gadimor Umunnakwe said:

"Bro's you are a fool,I promise you from know hence forth Bandict will meet your. Family so that you will understand what Trump is talking about."

Prince Everest Chukwuemeka Paul said:

"I understand everything you wrote here since the zoo only believes in Jesus let the Jesus come and rescue them now, good write up."

