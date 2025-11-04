A post shared by an activist trended online because of a post he shared concerning US President Donald Trump

The activist shared three things President Bola Tinubu should do following Trump’s threat

This came after Donald Trump claimed a record number of Christians were being killed in Nigeria, and he was coming to stop it

A Nigerian activist, Usman Okai Austin, has shared his thoughts on the planned intervention of the United States of America over Nigeria’s security.

His post followed a threat issued by the American president, Donald Trump, telling Nigeria that his country might step in to resolve lingering security challenges.

Activist Shares 3 Things President Tinubu Should Do Over Trump’s Plan to Intervene in Nigeria

The activist, on his Facebook page, shared three things Nigerian President Bola Tinubu should do regarding Trump’s plan.

His Facebook post read:

“Trump never said, "I'm coming to bommmb Nigeria tomorrow." He simply told Tinubu: "Fix your country's secvrity, elim¡nate the terrorist or I will come and do it myself."

“All the President needs to do is put real pressure on the mil¡tary/service chiefs, give them every resource required to w¡pe out the terrorist —instead of negotiating or offering them amnesty —bring their sponsors to book. Take decisive action, not just empty threat.”

Reaction trails activist's suggestion to TInubu

Abbas Apeh Bameyi Concern said:

"It's very simple, now the ball is in Nigerians Gov. court, it's left for them to know how they play their ball."

Omeiza Ahmed said:

"Good analysis…I pray to God to give our leaders the grace to do the needful. We can’t continue like this as a serious Nation..these guys are not ghosts."

Hasfab Lawal said:

"If he's not doing it without any interest bigger than Nigerian we will really appreciate his Care. We would appreciate plenty."

Jemila Seriki said:

"Exactly. Many don't seem to understand this. We should see it as an opportunity to honestly address/didcuss the unabaiting issue of nationwide insecurity. It's long overdue."

Okifo Uduefe Sunday said:

"I have always been telling Nigerians this all this while. So many govt officials misunderstood Mr Trump and now you have also cleared it now. He is not invading Nigeria!"

Sardauna SB said:

"This is d simple interpretation of what President Trump declared emphatically. I don't know why d space is filled up with so much noise. Some learned people are even talking about sovereignty terrorists should have no hidding place."

Faruna Olobo John said:

"I don't really know why they can't comprehend this simple statement! Because their hands are not clean."

