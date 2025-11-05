A post shared by a Nigerian man trended online because of what he said concerning US President Donald Trump

The man shared the likely outcome of Donald Trump’s intervention in Nigerian security matters

This came after Donald Trump claimed a record number of Christians were being killed in Nigeria, and he was coming to stop it

A Nigerian man identified as Abubakar Widi-jalo has shared his thoughts on the planned intervention of the United States in Nigeria’s security.

His post followed a threat issued by the American president, Donald Trump, telling Nigeria that his country might step in to resolve lingering security challenges.

“Trump has zero concern for Nigeria”: Man shares likely outcome of US intervention in Nigeria

Source: UGC

On his Facebook page, the man shared the possible outcome of Trump’s intervention in Nigeria.

According to him, the US had no concern for Nigeria or any other African country.

The post read:

"What Trump actually meant is "Nigeria is a country of particular intrest" ( Not concern). They have zero concern about Nigeria or any other African country for that matter. Nigeria is not libya or sudan. Nigeria is too big for destruction and they will learn the hard way(Topic for another day)

"America has a consulate and an Ambassador in Nigeria. They know exactly what is happening in Nigeria. They know the definition of a genocide and they know they are lying about a Christian genocide. If they are truly concerned, they won't hesitate in helping Nigeria get rid of all the terror groups whos terrorist acts are indiscriminate irrespevtive of tribe or religion.

"The good thing is that even hypocricy is tenured. Trumps days are numbered,he will surely leave sooner or later. To the gaulible nigerians celebrating Trumps false statement. Know that is and know peace.

"If America imposes a curfew on Nigeria, everybody will be affected in equal measure. If America targets govt officials, again more crhistians will be affected because they have more invesrments in America. If America decides to impose a visa ban on nigerians across board,more christians will be affected.

"If they decide to divide the country, what will they do will the more 40 million christian indigines in the north? Grant 40 million people an asylum? Nigeria is a complex country, again we are not libya or sudan. Nigeria will surely outlive all their evil plans and shenanigans."

“Trump has zero concern for Nigeria”: Man shares likely outcome of US intervention in Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail man’s post on Trump’s threat

Sanusi Aliyu Mohammed said:

Nigeria will be easily destroyed with the help of Nigerians. The way lots of creatures are celebrating this development from Trump is alarming.

Aaishah Isah said:

Get rid of terror groups when much evidence is pointing that they are the instigators.

Tsebam Jacobs said:

Your submission sounds quite myopic, my brother. If America were to come to Maiduguri today and start bombing terrorists, this same you would be among the first to cry that innocent Muslims are being killed. The truth is, Nigeria’s biggest problem is the extremist elements who will not rest until they impose their ideology on everyone around them.

Source: Legit.ng