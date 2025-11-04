A Nigerian man shared a detailed video breaking down the hidden motives behind President Trump’s recent warning to Bola Tinubu

His analysis comes amid growing discussions over Trump’s controversial statement on alleged genocide against Christians in Nigeria

The man’s bold revelation on social media has drawn massive attention, with Nigerians reacting strongly to his viral claims

A Nigerian man has finally exposed the three alleged reasons behind the threat issued by the President of America, Donald Trump, to the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

In a video shared on his page, he broke down the alleged reasons and dismissed claims of genocide as the motive behind Trump’s threat.

Nigerian man opens up on US president’s threat. Photo source: Tiktok/yinkaobebe, Twitter/WhiteHouse

Source: TikTok

Man reveals alleged motives behind threat

This comes just days after the President of America issued a warning to President Bola Tinubu over alleged genocide, urging him to take immediate action to prevent the issue from escalating.

While Bola Tinubu has dismissed the genocide claims and maintained that Nigeria is committed to promoting unity, Trump’s statement continues to generate discussions among Nigerians.

In a fresh statement, a Nigerian man dismissed the idea that Trump is interested in ending alleged genocide, outlining three alleged reasons behind his threat.

According to a post he shared on his page @yinkaobebe via the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Trump’s real interest is political—aimed at boosting America’s global dominance. He claimed the threats are designed to align the Nigerian government with the U.S., which would improve America’s global standing.

In the TikTok video, he said:

"Trump keeps calling Tinubu's name like he's trying to get an invite to Aso Rock. Let's be real, Trump wouldn’t just do anything without a deal in mind. What is he really chasing?"

He went on to outline the alleged reasons why Trump might be interested in Nigeria:

"1. Oil and energy, Nigeria's oil is still one of the top cards on the continent. With Trump promising to make America energy dominant again, it’s no surprise he’s eyeing Nigeria as a cheaper, politically flexible oil source than the Middle East."

"2. Military aid and security alignment, Trump wants to build a new global alliance to counter China and Russia. Nigeria sits at the center of Africa's biggest security and economic zone, so having Tinubu on his side is a power statement and gives him bragging rights in global politics."

Man exposes Trump’s alleged agenda for Nigeria. Photo source: Twitter/WhiteHouse

Source: Twitter

He mentioned the last reason:

"3. African influence, Trump knows China has been expanding its influence in Africa. Pulling Nigeria closer allows America to reclaim some of that influence through loans, military aid, and infrastructure projects."*

"Bottom line, Trump is not talking to Tinubu out of love for Nigeria—he’s talking about influence."

He made several other statements in the post, and as the video circulated online, concerned individuals flooded the comments to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man speaks about Trump

toyinbello95 shared:

"Missed 1, Rare earth minerals ! I suspect this is the major play,"

Q$€£¥ stressed:

"Yes I agree, China is leading in the trade war wit US & US oil reserves has been depleted so they need oil nations to survive. But he doesn’t have to threaten instead make a deal."

nura lau noted:

"Russia and China are going to deal with America messlessly."

gbyusuf123 wrote:

"Tinubu the best president in the world not only. Nigerian, Oga Trump please leave Nigerian alone."

Lax and Fort said:

"Immediately I saw the title you gave to this video, I clicked like. Absolutely !"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man went viral online after directly addressing US President Donald Trump and the US Army. He boldly told them that Nigeria does not need foreign help, insisting that President Bola Tinubu can handle the nation’s challenges without interference.

America cannot invade Nigeria, lawyer says

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lawyer clarified the legal limits of foreign military intervention after Donald Trump threatened to send US soldiers to Nigeria.

She explained that under international law, no country can invade another without proper authorization, and highlighted the only two lawful exceptions: self-defense and UN-approved action in cases of genocide or mass atrocities. The lawyer’s detailed breakdown, shared on TikTok, sparked widespread discussion among Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng