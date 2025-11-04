A Nigerian man has insisted that the threat of military action in Nigeria by the US is not a good thing

The man said the economy of Nigeria would suffer if Nigeria is painted as a country that is unsafe for investment

He shared an example of a country where a similar action took place, and the economy collapsed

Nigerians on social media are still reacting to the threat of military action in Nigeria by US President Donald Trump.

The American leader has alleged that a large number of Christians are being killed in Nigeria and that his country's military might step in to stop it.

His comment has generated ripple effects across social media as Nigerians shared their views.

One man who also spoke is @onlinebanker, who creates content around finance and the economy on TikTok.

He acknowledged that Nigeria has a lot of problems, but also warned that American military boots in Nigeria have serious consequences.

"This is not good. It is not good at all. Why is that not good? Calm down, let me explain. Nigeria has deep problems: corruption, infrastructure, and religious extremism, which is what President Trump was talking about. But sending down US troops to Nigeria, I don't agree. Let us use our neighbours, Libya. Libya is just two countries away from Nigeria. When there was the whole civil war in Libya, they suspended the stock market. The economy collapsed and they lost their GDP. Their GDP went from $75 billion to $35 billion. Check every country that there has been an intervention, and check what happened to their GDP. Check what happened to the economy. It shrank. It is simply because foreign investors will not want to put their money where they feel there is a military confrontation."

The man insists that leaders must look for a diplomatic way to handle the situation.

Reactions to Trump's threats against terrorists

@Betsy said:

“Yes! America will save us!” Just like they saved Afghanistan. Just like they saved Libya. Smh."

@ALEX_ said:

"I thought former president Goodluck Jonathan and buhari asked for the us help before now they offer to help and you guys want to complain."

@Osagie said:

"It's always the same playbook, create a monster and later pretend to care about the people."

@Liz•bette said:

"I know Nigeria is not perfect but allowing US troops lnto Nigeria will worsen our economy."

@Dspecie said:

"We're about to receive the good old freedom that Libya, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan are currently enjoying."

@SKINCARE RAW MATERIALS said:

"It is actually not good but people don’t understand."

